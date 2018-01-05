No. 9 Wichita State cruises past Houston 81-63

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) -- After watching his team get blown out fairly quickly, Houston coach Kelvin Sampson wished he had spent Thursday night at the movies.

He felt like he was in one as No. 9 Wichita State cruised past his Cougars 81-63.

''You know that movie 'Gladiator'?'' he asked. ''I felt like one of those guys, like they just threw us in the middle of the ring with no chance.''

Wichita State (12-2, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) made nine of its first 11 3-point shots, led by as many as 25 in the first half and by 32 with 6:32 remaining.

Landry Shamet scored 18 points in just 22 minutes to lead the Shockers - ''Easily the best player we've faced this season,'' Sampson said - but Wichita State had four players in double figures before halftime.

Starting guards Shamet and Conner Frankamp (15 points) were a combined 12 of 15 from the field.

Shaquille Morris scored 14 points for the Shockers while Markis McDuffie added 11.

Rob Gray led Houston (12-3, 2-1 American) with 13 points, six below his season average. He was 6 of 14 from the field. Corey Davis scored 12 points for the Cougars, and Wes Van Beck had 11.

Shockers players and coaches credited Zach Brown, a Houston native, with leading the defensive effort.

''Our guys really followed the defensive game plan,'' Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said. ''Zach did a great job on Gray. Zach was tremendous.''

Wichita State led 53-32 at halftime, going 10 of 16 from the 3-point line to build that lead. The Shockers had 14 assists and five turnovers in the first half.

''We were doing a great job of moving and getting open shots, which Coach has been harping on,'' Frankamp said. ''That made a big difference.''

The Shockers quickly built on that monster first half. Shamet's dunk with 18:02 remaining gave Wichita State a 62-32 lead.