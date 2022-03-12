No. 9 Tennessee rolls over Mississippi State 72-59 in SEC

  • Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) is defended by Mississippi State forward Derek Fountain (20) and guard Iverson Molinar (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) is defended by Mississippi State forward Derek Fountain (20) and guard Iverson Molinar (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (2) drives between Mississippi State forward D.J. Jeffries (13) and Derek Fountain (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Tennessee forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (2) drives between Mississippi State forward D.J. Jeffries (13) and Derek Fountain (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Mississippi State guard Cam Carter, right, is fouled by Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Mississippi State guard Cam Carter, right, is fouled by Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Mississippi State forward D.J. Jeffries (13) celebrates a 3-point basket against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Mississippi State forward D.J. Jeffries (13) celebrates a 3-point basket against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Mississippi State coach Ben Howland gestures to an official during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Mississippi State coach Ben Howland gestures to an official during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) grimaces after injuring his ankle during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) grimaces after injuring his ankle during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith (35) works around Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith (35) works around Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
FRED GOODALL
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James led five players in double figures 16 points, 14 of them during a six-minute stretch in which ninth-ranked Tennessee pulled away to a 72-59 victory over Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament on Friday night.

The Volunteers (24-7) won for the 10th time in 11 games to advance to Saturday’s semifinals against either No. 5 Kentucky or Vanderbilt.

Kennedy Chandler had 11 points for Tennessee despite missing time in the first and second half after suffering what appeared to be a right foot or ankle injury. He finished the game, though, making a layup for the final margin of victory.

James and Chandler were joined in double figures by Zakai Zeigler (11), Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (10) and Santiago Vescovi (10) for the Vols, who led 39-37 at halftime.

Shakeel Moore led Mississippi State (18-15) with 15 points. Tolu Smith had 14 and Iverson Molina, the SEC’s third-leading scorer, finished with 10 on 3 of 9 shooting.

The 10th-seeded Bulldogs advanced to the quarterfinals with a 73-51 tournament-opening victory over South Carolina. They lost to Tennessee at home by 19 in early February and kept Friday’s game close until James led a surge that helped the Vols open a double-digit lead early in the second half.

James made his first five shots after halftime, four of them of 3-pointers. By the time Chandler returned to the bench after receiving attention for his injury a second time, Tennessee was up 13 and in complete control without the freshman guard.

Vescovi’s 3-pointer hiked Tennessee’s lead to 68-54 and the closest Mississippi State got over the final five minutes was 11.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs missed 11 of 17 3-pointers and led only once — scoring the first basket of the game.

Tennessee: The second-seeded Vols shot 50%, including 8 of 19 on 3-point attempts.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: Likely a NIT bid.

Tennessee: Faces either fifth-ranked Kentucky or Vanderbilt in Saturday’s semifinals.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

