No. 9 TCU draws No. 8 Seton Hall in first round of NCAA Tournament

Drew Davison
·4 min read

TCU basketball is back in the Big Dance.

The Horned Frogs (20-12) learned their March Madness fate on Sunday as they’ll be a 9-seed in the West Region. TCU (21-10) will take on 8-seed on Friday in San Diego.

This is just the ninth time in program history that TCU has reached the NCAA Tournament, including the second time in Jamie Dixon’s six seasons. The Frogs’ last trip was in 2018 when they lost as a 7-seed to 11-seed Syracuse, 57-52, in the first round.

TCU had another NCAA Tournament-caliber team in 2019 but were among the top “snubs” in that year’s bracket. Still, Dixon has turned the program into a perennial March Madness contender.

The 2018 trip snapped what had been a 20-year drought for TCU. The Frogs were one-and-done in the 1998 tournament as a 5-seed.

Now, though, TCU is looking to make more noise than simply reaching the tournament. The program is eyeing its first March Madness victory in 35 years.

TCU enters on the heels of a 75-62 loss to Kansas in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday, but nobody would be surprised if the Frogs get on a little run.

As Kansas coach Bill Self said, “I think TCU can beat just about anybody if they play well. I love that team. I do. They’ve got great depth. Those players at 2, 3 and 4 are athletic. They can all do different things.

“Defensively they’re interchangeable. Then of course I’m a big fan of their two bigs. They’ve both given us problems, especially [Eddie] Lampkin, all three times we’ve played him. He has great hands, good feet. I think they’re a team that could really be a very tough out.”

The Frogs haven’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 1987. They were a 4-seed that season and knocked off 13-seed Marshall, 76-60, in the first round. Dixon was a player on that team, scoring 11 points in the Frogs’ victory over the Thundering Herd. TCU then lost to 5-seed Notre Dame, 58-57, in the second round.

Most experts view the Frogs as a dangerous 9-seed, capable of reaching the second weekend and being part of the Sweet 16. TCU will be a tough out for many teams even though it may not be favored to get through the opening weekend.

ESPN college basketball analyst Chris Spatola likes TCU’s ability to rebound and play defense. However, the Frogs are turnover-prone, which makes it difficult to project a deep run in the tournament.

“When you’re a high turnover team, you have to be able to manufacture possessions,” Spatola said. “And they’ve just got to get one or two of these other guys to make some shots along with Mike Miles. Emanuel [Miller] is good, Damion [Baugh] is good, one of those guys really needs to have a game for them to advance.”

Spatola added that TCU should benefit from playing non-Big 12 schools in the tournament, especially a player such as Miles.

“This league knows how to guard Mike Miles,” Spatola said. “You get him into a different environment, fresh teams that they’re playing against, I think he’s going to have a little more freedom, games will be called tighter, so you can’t be as physical with Miles.”

Dixon has said all season how much he likes this team and believes in them to make a run. The Frogs knocked off consecutive top-10 teams in Texas Tech and Kansas a couple weeks ago, and rallied from a 20-point deficit to defeat Texas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround following Dixon’s first losing season in 2020-21 when TCU finished 12-14. The Frogs were a .500 team in 2019-20, going 16-16.

But Dixon overhauled his roster this offseason and it looks like the team is peaking at the right time. And, as several analysts have pointed out in recent days, this year’s TCU team is most similar to the best Pitt teams Dixon coached during his time there.

“You are what you emphasize,” Spatola said. “You go back to his PItt days and Jamie has always had really good rebounding teams, really good offensive rebounding teams. So Jamie has done a really good job in the portal.

“And I love that kid [Eddie Lampkin]. He is going to be a star. A star. To be able to identify that kid, get that kid, develop that kid, is impressive.”

Lampkin and the rest of the Frogs are now looking to showcase that star potential on college basketball’s biggest stage.

This year’s team has connected with the fan base and student body by setting record attendance numbers at Schollmaier Arena, and very well could become one of the darlings of March Madness.

Get the Horned Frogs Extra newsletter

Get the latest news regarding TCU athletics in your inbox every Thursday morning.

SIGN UP

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Phil Kessel extends ironman streak with 1 shift, then flies home for birth of child

    Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Golden goodbye: Canada's Brian McKeever victorious in final individual Paralympic race

    Canada's Brian McKeever is going out on top. The 42-year-old won his final individual Paralympic race on Saturday in Beijing, taking the gold medal in the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country event. McKeever announced before Beijing 2022 that he was planning to retire following these Games. His latest podium appearance is the 20th of his career, and his 16th gold — moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian with German alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder.