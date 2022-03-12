No. 9 Purdue gets past Michigan State 75-70, into title game

  • Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots against Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    1/6

    B10 Michigan St Purdue Basketball

    Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots against Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) goes to the basket against Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    2/6

    B10 Michigan St Purdue Basketball

    Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) goes to the basket against Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Purdue center Zach Edey (15) shoots over Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    3/6

    B10 Michigan St Purdue Basketball

    Purdue center Zach Edey (15) shoots over Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) grabs a rebound against Michigan State guard Max Christie (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    4/6

    B10 Michigan St Purdue Basketball

    Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) grabs a rebound against Michigan State guard Max Christie (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Michigan State forward Julius Marble II (34) shoots over Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    5/6

    B10 Michigan St Purdue Basketball

    Michigan State forward Julius Marble II (34) shoots over Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots over Michigan State forward Julius Marble II (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    6/6

    B10 Michigan St Purdue Basketball

    Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots over Michigan State forward Julius Marble II (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots against Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) goes to the basket against Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Purdue center Zach Edey (15) shoots over Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) grabs a rebound against Michigan State guard Max Christie (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Michigan State forward Julius Marble II (34) shoots over Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots over Michigan State forward Julius Marble II (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
MICHAEL MAROT
·2 min read

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden Ivey had 22 points and nine rebounds and Eric Hunter Jr. made two back-breaking 3-pointers late in Saturday's second Big Ten Tournament semifinal to help No. 9 Purdue beat seventh-seeded Michigan State 75-70.

The third-seeded Boilermakers (26-7) face No. 24 Iowa (25-9) on Sunday in their first title game appearance since 2018.

A.J. Hoggard finished with 17 points and 10 assists. Gabe Brown scored 16 for the Spartans (22-12), who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Michigan State hasn't played in the conference title game since 2019.

When the Spartans cut the deficit to 56-54 on Brown's 3-pointer with 6:37 to play, it looked like they might end that drought.

Instead, Trevion Williams made one of two free throws, Hunter knocked down consecutive 3s, and after Williams made one of two free throws a second time, Hunter scored on a layup to give the Boilermakers a 66-56 lead with 3:31 remaining. They were Hunter's only 3s of the game.

Ivey's breakaway, off-balance layup with 1:50 left rebuilt a 10-point margin but gave Boilermakers fans some consternation when he appeared to land on his tailbone and stayed down briefly. He did not come out.

Michigan State spent the rest of the game futilely playing catch-up in what had largely been a back-and-forth game between two of the conference's perennial powers and the league's longest-tenured coaches.

Hunter finished with 11 points and Williams had 15 points and seven rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: After losing five of their last seven regular-season games, the Spartans rebuilt their confidence and will take some momentum into the NCAA Tournament after nearly blowing a 20-point lead Thursday against Maryland. They beat regular-season co-champ Wisconsin on Friday and challenged perhaps the league's top team until the closing minutes Saturday.

Purdue: The Boilermakers didn't get the conference title they were chasing during the regular season. But now they have a chance to accomplish another goal — winning the conference tourney title. With two wins in two days, they may have locked up a No. 2 seed in the 68-team NCAA Tournament field. A win Sunday would likely make sure of it.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Boilermakers have been the highest-ranked Big Ten team most of this season, and that's not likely to change now. They've been in the top 10 for a school-record 18 consecutive weeks. A win Sunday would extend that record in Monday's rankings.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Waits for the NCAA Tournament selection committee to announce the field Sunday. Purdue: Will chase its first conference tourney crown since 2009 on Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/phub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bohannon banks long, late 3, No. 24 Iowa beats Indiana 80-77

    Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon couldn't recall how many times he tried a long, game-winning 3 in his backyard. With the shot clock running down in a tie game, a berth in the Big Ten Tournament championship at stake and the ball in his hands, Bohannon did what he always does — took the shot, this time from just inside the midcourt logo. “It’s something that can’t be put into words,” Bohannon said.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.

  • How is football affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

    Here are the major consequences the war on Ukraine is having on football worldwide.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Phil Kessel extends ironman streak with 1 shift, then flies home for birth of child

    Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Who's the worst play-in matchup for the Raptors?

    A 3-game losing streak has put the Raptors in a play-in situation and Imman Adan and Jordan Hayles look at who is the worst matchup for Toronto between Brooklyn, Charlotte and Atlanta if they can't reach the top six in the Eastern Conference. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • Nick Nurse praises Raptors role players after blowout of Spurs

    After Toronto's 15-point win over the Spurs, head coach Nick Nurse expressed how proud he was of Dalano Banton for stepping up, while crediting Scottie Barnes along with Precious Achiuwa for his recent stretch of play. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.&nbsp;

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.