No. 9 Gonzaga rallies for 77-75 win over San Francisco

JOSH DUBOW
·3 min read
  • Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) shoots against San Francisco forward Zane Meeks (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
    1/4

    Gonzaga San Francisco Basketball

    Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) shoots against San Francisco forward Zane Meeks (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Francisco guard Khalil Shabazz (0) shoots against Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
    2/4

    Gonzaga San Francisco Basketball

    San Francisco guard Khalil Shabazz (0) shoots against Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, center, shoots from between San Francisco forward Zane Meeks, left, and center Saba Gigiberia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
    3/4

    APTOPIX Gonzaga San Francisco Basketball

    Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, center, shoots from between San Francisco forward Zane Meeks, left, and center Saba Gigiberia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) shoots against San Francisco guard Tyrell Roberts (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
    4/4

    Gonzaga San Francisco Basketball

    Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) shoots against San Francisco guard Tyrell Roberts (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) shoots against San Francisco forward Zane Meeks (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
San Francisco guard Khalil Shabazz (0) shoots against Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, center, shoots from between San Francisco forward Zane Meeks, left, and center Saba Gigiberia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) shoots against San Francisco guard Tyrell Roberts (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rasir Bolton scored on a follow shot with 7 seconds left to give No. 9 Gonzaga its first lead since the opening minutes and the Bulldogs beat San Francisco 77-75 on Thursday night.

Gonzaga (13-3, 2-0 West Coast Conference) trailed nearly the entire way before Bolton rebounded a miss by Drew Timme and scored to break a 75-all tie. Bolton was fouled on the play but missed the free throw, giving the Dons (11-7, 0-3) one last chance.

But Khalil Shabazz mishandled his dribble and never got a shot off as San Francisco fell just short of ending a 24-game losing streak against the Bulldogs.

Bolton scored 21 points to lead Gonzaga and Julian Strawther added 16.

Tyrell Roberts scored 18 points for the Dons, making the basket that gave them a 75-73 lead. Shabazz added 17.

Anton Wilson tied the game at 77 with a dunk with just under a minute left and Shabazz missed a 3-pointer at the other end that set up the go-ahead basket.

Gonzaga has won 80 straight games against unranked opponents.

The Dons, coming off consecutive 12-point losses to open conference play, took control early thanks to good outside shooting and solid work on the offensive boards.

Shabazz made back-to-back 3-pointers late in the half to build the lead to 12 points and USF took a 46-36 lead into the half when Isaiah Hawthorne scored on a put-back with 2 seconds left. The Dons had a 16-0 advantage on second-chance points in the first half.

The Bulldogs used an 11-1 run run early in the second half to get the deficit down to two and the game remained tight until the closing stretch.

BILL RUSSELL NIGHT

The Dons honored late star Bill Russell, who died over the summer at age 88. Russell led San Francisco to back-to-back national titles in 1955-56 before going on to have a Hall of Fame career in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, winning 11 championships in 13 seasons.

There was a pregame video tribute and more played throughout the game.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs were given a rare test in conference play, being forced to play from behind for most of the game as they struggled shooting and on the glass. The nation's top shooting team at 52.6% shot just 45% from the field.

San Francisco: The Dons fell to 3-27 against ranked teams in the past 10 seasons with the loss but looked for a while like they could build on last month's victory over then-No. 25 Arizona State. San Francisco has managed to play Gonzaga tough a few times in recent years but has now lost 25 straight in the series since a home win in 2012.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: Visits Santa Clara on Saturday night.

San Francisco: Visits Loyola Marymount on Saturday night.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll

Latest Stories

  • If NFL truly cares about players, only course of action is to cancel game in wake of Damar Hamlin injury

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. By now we've all seen the footage. Midway through the first quarter of Monday night's NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, ball tucked under his right arm, plowed into Damar Hamlin, the Bills defensive back who hauled him to the ground. On the Richter scale we use to measure pro football's sei

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice and his Vancouver Canucks got a much-needed win Thursday, edging the Colorado Avalanche 4-2. Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller each added a goal for the Canucks (17-18-3), who snapped a three-game losing skid and won their first game of 2023. Elias Pettersson and Oliver Ekman-Larsson both contributed a pair of assists. Mikko Rantanen and Samuel Girard replied for the Avs (19-15-3). Vancouver's Collin Delia stopped 29-of-31 shots and Alexandar Georgiev made 39

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-1 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.: 'The biggest rivalry'

    HALIFAX — Brandt Clarke was a month short of his sixth birthday. The moment, however, remains etched in his memory. John Tavares scored a dramatic hat trick for Canada against the United States in a wild 7-4 victory on New Year's Eve at the 2009 world junior hockey championship in Ottawa. Clarke and his family were in the building — hanging off every shot, save and hit from the stands. "The electricity in the building," he said of what still resonates some 14 years later. "The red jerseys all th

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci

  • Penguins' Kris Letang leaves team ahead of Winter Classic after father's death

    Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang left Boston ahead of the Winter Classic to return to Montreal after his father passed away on Monday morning.

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Senators show some zip in beating Blue Jackets 4-0

    OTTAWA — Tim Stutzle hated the way he started Tuesday's game, but felt pretty good about how things ended as the Ottawa Senators blanked the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0. Stutzle had a goal and an assist to lead the Senators and continues to impress all those around him. The 20-year-old centre now has eight points, including five goals, in his last six games. “Tim’s one of those guys who has confidence and makes plays that not a lot of players can make,” said teammate Claude Giroux. “Right now, he’

  • 6 best goalie fights in NHL history

    NHL goalies have been known to deliver some of the best scraps in the history of the sport.

  • Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam

  • Bruins put Jake DeBrusk on IR after Winter Classic injuries

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk is expected to miss a month because of hand and lower-body injuries he sustained in the Winter Classic on Monday. DeBrusk, who is second on the Bruins with 16 goals, was put on injured reserve Thursday. He did not travel with the team for a three-game California trip that starts Thursday at Los Angeles. DeBrusk scored twice in the third period of Boston’s 2-1 win over Pittsburgh at Fenway Park — both goals coming after he apparently sustained

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Tkachuk's hat trick lifts Panthers over Coyotes 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell