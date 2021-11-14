No. 9 Duke, down early, holds off Campbell for 67-56 win

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Four Blue Devils scored in double figures as No. 9 Duke held off the Campbell Camels 67-56 on Saturday night.

Paolo Banchero led Duke (3-0) with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, seven rebounds, a steal and a block.

Ricky Clemons and Cedric Henderson Jr. each scored 18 points apiece for the Camels. Henderson also had 11 boards, helping Campbell outrebound Duke 34-31.

Campbell (2-1) built a 10-point lead in the first half while Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. was being checked out for a potential knee injury.

When Moore reentered the game at the 13:02 mark, Duke embarked on a 25-11 run to close out the first half, heading into intermission with a four-point advantage. During that stretch, Moore had eight points on 3-of-6 shooting, two steals and a rebound.

Moore finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals — one night after getting Duke’s fifth triple-double in program history.

Duke never trailed in the second half, and used an 11-4 run to build a 13-point lead.

Joey Baker added 11 points and Jeremy Roach scored 14 for Duke.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils struggled when Moore wasn’t on the floor, but played well enough to not be the latest Atlantic Coast Conference team to suffer an upset. Five ACC teams have lost to mid-majors this season.

Campbell: The Camels were picked to win their division in the Big South. After hanging with Duke for the majority of the game, Campbell appears to be equipped to live up to its preseason expectations.

NEXT UP

Duke: In their third of five straight home games, the Blue Devils host Gardner-Webb on Tuesday.

Campbell: At Marshall on Thursday.