No. 9 Arizona rides high into Washington St. game

Since its debacle in the Bahamas more than two months ago, Arizona has turned into one of the best teams in the country by winning 15 of 16 games.

It went from No. 2 in the polls to out of the polls -- after three consecutive losses in the Bahamas -- to back in the top 10 at its current spot at No. 9 while riding a six-game winning streak.

And yet, Wildcats coach Sean Miller knows his team can get better -- offensively and defensively perhaps with the priority on defense as it hits the road to play the Washington schools this week.

On Wednesday, Arizona (18-4, 8-1 Pac-12) faces the most prolific 3-point shooting team in the conference in Washington State at Pullman, Wash. It ranks third in the nation in 3-pointers made at 11.6 per game. The Cougars have made 12 or more in a game 13 times.

"We talked a lot about Utah living and dying with the 3-point shot," Miller said. "(But) Washington State actually does it more. They take more than 30 threes (a game) and make the most. They have the (third) highest percentage (in the conference). It's dangerous from a team especially at home when it plays with that mindset."

For Washington State (9-11, 1-7), it does what it does as Ernie Kent, now in his fourth season as coach, built this team similar to his run-and-stun Oregon teams from years past.

"It's a good group that can shoot it," Kent told reporters about his team's 3-point shooting. "They come and go on it. Whenever we are on, we are pretty good ... Yes, I expected us to shoot it well. It doesn't bother me how many we shoot. It's what we hang our hat on."

And Arizona is 11th in defending the long-range shot in the Pac-12 as opponents are hitting 35.9 percent. Washington State is hitting 38.6 percent.

Miller said defense continues to be a priority. Yet, a particular concern his team faces is when it sometimes gets a nice, double-digit lead, only to see opponents get back into the game. It has happened a few times this season and it happened again Saturday against Utah.