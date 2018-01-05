No. 8 Virginia to showcase 'D' vs. No. 12 UNC

After dispatching in-state rival Virginia Tech on Wednesday night on the road, No. 8 Virginia returns home to the friendly confines of John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday, this time to face another tough ACC opponent in No. 12 North Carolina at Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia (13-1, 2-0 ACC) is in a stretch when it plays four of its first five ACC games at home after chalking up their first win in Blacksburg since 2014 with games looming against Syracuse and North Carolina State next week.

The Cavaliers' attention now turns to a North Carolina squad that narrowly escaped a loss to Wake Forest 73-69 on Dec. 30 in their ACC opener before falling on the road to No. 24 Florida State 81-80 on Wednesday.

"We need to play better and smarter," Tar Heels coach Roy Williams said after the loss.

The Tar Heels (12-3, 1-1) have been good offensively this season averaging 84.9 points, but less than stellar on the defensive end as they yield 72.3 points per contest.

Virginia has held all 14 of its opponents to their season low or second-lowest point total as Tony Bennett's squad continues to be impressive on the defensive side of the ball.

The Cavaliers lead the nation in fewest points allowed at 52.7 per game -- 6.2 points ahead of No. 2 Miami. They also turned it over only six times against the Hokies, dropping their average to 9.0 -- fewest in the nation.

"You can tell that they are well-schooled in what they believe and what they want to do relative to any sort of offense that comes their way," Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams said after his team's loss to the Cavaliers. "I thought they were elite -- if not better than elite -- against us, for sure."