No. 8 Virginia faces in-state nemesis Virginia Tech

With all of the success that Virginia has garnered over the past handful of seasons, the Cavaliers' 2.5-hour trip down I-81 to Blacksburg has been less triumphant recently.

As Virginia Tech continues to improve and gain national recognition on the hardwood, they've dispatched their in-state rival at home for two straight seasons ahead of another showdown Wednesday night.

Last season, then-No. 12 Virginia fell to the Hokies 80-78 in double overtime, which came a year after Virginia Tech took down the fourth-ranked Cavaliers 70-68 in another two-point thriller at Cassell Coliseum.

With 2018 now here and the ACC schedule officially underway, No. 8 Virginia (12-1, 1-0) enters Wednesday night's game on a modest four-game winning streak that includes a one-point win over Boston College in their conference opener on Saturday.

Sophomore guard Ty Jerome went for a career-high 31 points against Boston College. Virginia needed all of them as they got everything they could handle from the upset-minded Eagles.

The performance continues a trend of stellar play from Jerome after some early season struggles had people questioning his spot in Tony Bennett's starting lineup.

"I keep getting this question, and I keep answering in the same way," Jerome said. "My confidence never wavers, so it is not really a relief. I expect shots to fall and I'm going to continue to be aggressive no matter what."

Virginia Tech (11-3, 0-1) started the ACC season on a different note as its offense struggled in a 68-56 loss at Syracuse on New Year's Eve.

The Hokies entered their game with the Orange averaging more than 90 points per game but were held to a season low as they connected on just 34 percent of their shots, well under their season average of their national-best 53 percent accuracy.