No. 8 Texas Tech goes to Iowa State

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard regularly describes Big 12 Conference play as an 18-round fight, referring to the league's 18-game, double-round-robin format.

It's difficult to predict at this point how many "rounds" a team needs to win to claim the Big 12 championships, but for Beard's Red Raiders, Saturday's matchup seems crucial to their ability to contend for the title.

No. 8 Texas Tech (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) travels to play Iowa State (10-7,1-5) in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday.

The Red Raiders have taken a couple of turns sitting atop the Big 12 so far through the first third of league action. But their 67-58 loss at Texas on Wednesday bumped the Red Raiders into a tie for second place.

Kansas, winner of 13-straight Big 12 regular-season championships, is once again alone in first place.

Following the loss to Texas, Beard bristled when a reporter characterized the Longhorns' win as "easy" in the postgame press conference. Beard countered that his team simply took and missed too many jump shots.

By Thursday evening, Beard was back to promoting his team's process as the key to victory.

"If we continue to put ourselves in these positions, and continue to believe in each other, play for each other, execute the day-to-day process, be a good team that practices well every day, then we're going to win our share," Beard said. "Yes, it is a grind. Every game is like that. Saturday at 1 o' clock will be no different."

On the same night that Texas Tech failed to keep up with the Longhorns, TCU walloped Iowa State, 96-73, in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Cyclones' lopsided loss to the Horned Frogs caused Iowa State coach Steve Prohm to question whether or not his team was living up to its usual character.

"We've got to get an identity," Prohm said in the postgame press conference. "When people watch our teams play, they know what they should look like: tough, competitive, resilient, in synch, in synergy. This was bad, man."