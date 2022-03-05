No. 8 Purdue rallies past Indiana 69-67 to end 2-game skid

  • Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) celebrates after the team's defeat of Indiana in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
    1/8

    No. 8 Purdue rallies past Indiana 69-67 to end 2-game skid

    Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) celebrates after the team's defeat of Indiana in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
  • Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) reacts after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
    2/8

    No. 8 Purdue rallies past Indiana 69-67 to end 2-game skid

    Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) reacts after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
  • Indiana forward Miller Kopp (12) defends Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) as Stefanovic works to in-bound the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
    3/8

    No. 8 Purdue rallies past Indiana 69-67 to end 2-game skid

    Indiana forward Miller Kopp (12) defends Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) as Stefanovic works to in-bound the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) makes contact with Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) as he shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
    4/8

    No. 8 Purdue rallies past Indiana 69-67 to end 2-game skid

    Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) makes contact with Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) as he shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
  • Purdue forward Caleb Furst (3) is fouled by Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) as Thompson attempts to block a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
    5/8

    No. 8 Purdue rallies past Indiana 69-67 to end 2-game skid

    Purdue forward Caleb Furst (3) is fouled by Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) as Thompson attempts to block a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
  • Purdue center Zach Edey (15) battles for a rebound with Indiana forward Miller Kopp (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
    6/8

    No. 8 Purdue rallies past Indiana 69-67 to end 2-game skid

    Purdue center Zach Edey (15) battles for a rebound with Indiana forward Miller Kopp (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, center, loses control of the ball while being defended by Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) and forward Mason Gillis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
    7/8

    No. 8 Purdue rallies past Indiana 69-67 to end 2-game skid

    Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, center, loses control of the ball while being defended by Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) and forward Mason Gillis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
  • Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) reacts after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
    8/8

    No. 8 Purdue rallies past Indiana 69-67 to end 2-game skid

    Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) reacts after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) celebrates after the team's defeat of Indiana in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) reacts after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Indiana forward Miller Kopp (12) defends Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) as Stefanovic works to in-bound the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (0) makes contact with Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) as he shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Purdue forward Caleb Furst (3) is fouled by Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) as Thompson attempts to block a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Purdue center Zach Edey (15) battles for a rebound with Indiana forward Miller Kopp (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, center, loses control of the ball while being defended by Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) and forward Mason Gillis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) reacts after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sasha Stefanovic
    College basketball player (2019–2020) Purdue
  • Trevion Williams
    American basketball player

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Purdue's seniors celebrated one final time on their home court Saturday.

It was the next best thing to a Big Ten regular-season title - a victory over archrival Indiana.

Eric Hunter Jr. had 17 points, Trevion Williams made the tying basket with less than six minutes left and Sasha Stefanovic hit the go-ahead 3-pointer as the eighth-ranked Boilermakers rallied past Indiana 69-67.

''Against IU, there's always a little different energy in here, but it was awesome,'' Stefanovic said. ''I can't really think of a better way to go out of here in Mackey with that crowd and that result.''

Stefanovic finished with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Hunter added five points, five rebounds and made three 3s, and Williams had eight points and eight rebounds.

All three have announced they will not return next season, and they went out in style. The Boilermakers (25-6, 14-6) snapped a season-long two-game losing streak and gave coach Matt Painter a victory in his 600th career game as a head coach.

No, this one didn't follow the script, and at times things got ugly, testy and perilous for Purdue. After trailing 56-52 with 5:42 to go, the upperclassmen delivered with a 7-0 run that kept the Boilermakers in front the rest of the game.

''All three made big plays,'' Painter said. ''Trevion, Eric and Sasha all really came through for us.''

Xavier Johnson led the Hoosiers with 18 points and a career-high 12 assists, but his half-court heave to win it with 0.3 seconds left was an air ball. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 15 points and six rebounds while Miller Kopp scored 14 points for Indiana (18-12, 9-11).

The Hoosiers have blown late leads in each of their last two games and have lost seven of nine overall.

Indiana got as close as one over the final stretch and had a couple of chances to tie it or take the lead.

But Kopp blew one by turning the ball over on an errant inbound pass with 11.5 seconds left. After Williams missed two free throws with 6.3 seconds remaining, Johnson's desperation heave landed out of bounds with 0.3 seconds left.

''Miller made a bad pass,'' coach Mike Woodson said. ''We've completed that pass and there have been times on that play he has made a great play.''

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: All season, the Hoosiers have been on the cusp of big wins. But aside from home wins over Ohio State and Purdue, the Hoosiers have generally fallen short. Too many close losses, like Saturday's, have left Indiana dancing on the edge of making or missing the NCAA Tournament, and a win or two at next week's conference tournament would certainly help.

Purdue: The Boilermakers missed out on the league's regular-season title, but Purdue still hit some major milestones Saturday. The program reached 25 wins for the 15th time and is 101-11 in its last 112 home games. Purdue also regained some momentum as its seeks bigger goals in March and April.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Last week, Purdue tied the school record by appearing in the top 10 for the 17th consecutive week. Tuesday's loss at No. 10 Wisconsin threatened to keep the Boilermakers from breaking that mark this week. Saturday's victory may be enough to send them past the 1986-87 team that spent the entire season ranked among the nation's 10 best teams.

STAT PACK

Purdue: Zach Edey had 10 points and 11 rebounds. ... Jaden Ivey had 10 points in what could be his final home game, too. Ivey is projected as a top-10 draft pick. ... The Boilermakers have won 10 of their last 11 in this series and five straight at home.

Indiana: Race Thompson had nine points and 10 rebounds. Jackson-Davis finished with six rebounds. ... The Hoosiers were just 5 of 20 on 3s. ... Indiana had a 30-24 scoring advantage in the paint.

SPECIAL GUESTS

The rivalry always brings out some special guests. Saturday was no surprise. Former Purdue coach Gene Keady drew the loudest cheers when he was shown on the video board. Former Vice President Mike Pence and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb received a mixture of cheers and boos when they were shown. Former Boilermakers player Ryan Cline received a rousing ovation as fans watched him chug a beer.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Faces an undetermined opponent Thursday in the conference tourney at Indianapolis.

Purdue: Must wait for the league tourney bracket release to determine who they'll play Friday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were