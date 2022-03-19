  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

No. 8 North Carolina knocks out reigning national champ Baylor in thrilling OT finish to reach Sweet 16

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • North Carolina Tar Heels
    North Carolina Tar Heels
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

North Carolina put on an offensive clinic early to build a 25-point lead before holding off an inspired rally that forced overtime, escaping defending national champion Baylor 93-86 on Saturday in the men's NCAA Tournament's second round at Fort Worth.

The Bears, the first No. 1 seed to fall in March Madness, were close to pulling off the biggest comeback in NCAA Tournament history by thrillingly storming back in the game's final six minutes. The No. 8-seeded Tar Heels, a bubble team at the start of the month, advanced to the Sweet 16 in the East Region.

Despite coughing up the sizable lead and playing completely discombobulated in the final minutes of regulation, North Carolina found a way to gut out the upset in overtime. UNC guard R.J. Davis made a pivotal three-point play with 1:18 remaining in overtime that gave the Tar Heels a six-point edge and proved to be the difference-maker.

“I’m so proud of these guys," UNC coach Hubert Davis said afterward. "This is a group that shows toughness, resiliency. One of the things I wanted them to do was have their own testaments, their own March Madness moments.”

March Madness 2022: Saturday's live updates from the NCAA Tournament

The hot shooting of Davis (30 points off five 3-pointers) propelled UNC early, and big man Brady Manek (26 points) began to drill a barrage of 3-pointers in the second half to help the Heels build their big cushion. Then Manek was ejected from the game with 10 minutes remaining for a flagrant 2 foul when he swung his elbows at Baylor's Jeremy Sochan.

Manek's ejection completely morphed the momentum of the game. The Bears (27-7) weren't going down without a fight and capitalized on North Carolina being without two of its best players – Manek and Caleb Love (fouled out) – for the final six minutes of regulation. Baylor went on a 20-4 run to slice a seemingly insurmountable deficit to single digits in the last five minutes, setting up a thrilling comeback that forced overtime.

North Carolina Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis (4) celebrates a basket against the Baylor Bears during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena.
North Carolina Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis (4) celebrates a basket against the Baylor Bears during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena.

Guard James Akinjo tied the game at 80 with 15.8 seconds left off a three-point play. Jeremy Sochan's banked 3-pointer with 31 seconds left sliced the deficit to 80-77. A previous Akinjo three-point play with 1:48 left cut it to 76-73 before UNC All-American big man Armando Bacot converted a pivotal three-point play right after.

UNC led 42-29 at halftime and had built the 25-point lead midway through the second half before Baylor's late rally. Baylor had all the momentum heading into overtime but ultimately fell flat, going just 1-for-11 from the floor in the extra frame. The Bears' Matthew Mayer, a key holdover from last year’s national title team, played with four fouls in pivotal late stretches, hitting big 3-pointers and taking momentous charges before fouling out with 2:49 remaining in overtime.

"Never underestimate the heart of a champion," Baylor coach Scott Drew said afterward, emotional in praising his team's fight. "They can put their head on their pillow knowing they gave it their all. The perseverance they showed. ...We didn't win on the court. But we win in life."

It's been an impressive NCAA Tournament for the Tar Heels (26-9), who have been getting a wide array of offensive ammunition from different players. They crushed Marquette in the first round and got 23 points from Love. On the NCAA Tournament bubble at the start of the month, North Carolina's convincing road win over Duke in coach Mike Krzyzewski's final home game proved to be the turnaround point for this team to peak heading into the postseason.

The Bears, who lost three three players to the NBA draft from last year's title team that beat Gonzaga in the title game, had to reload in 2021-22 via the transfer portal. They were the weakest of the four No. 1 seeds after winning the Big 12 regular-season title.

Follow college basketball reporter Scott Gleeson on Twitter @ScottMGleeson.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: North Carolina knocks out reigning champ Baylor in wild OT ending

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bearded Brady Manek a good look for UNC basketball vs. Baylor Bears in NCAA tournament

    Brady Manek faced the Bears seven times in the four years he played at Oklahoma. “He can grow that beard and try to hide, but we know who he is,” Baylor’s Scott Drew said. “He’s a great player who can really shoot it and I’ve always respected his game...”

  • ‘Manek ejection was a joke.’ North Carolina Tar Heels star ejected for elbow vs. Baylor

    North Carolina’s Brady Manek ejected for elbow as Tar Heels hold off No. 1 Baylor in overtime.

  • No. 1 Baylor, No. 8 UNC to clash after decisive wins

    Baylor has put an emphasis on coming out with fast starts to games after seeing the fallout when that doesn't happen. While that's a priority for the Bears, it might be heightened after seeing what North Carolina did early in its first-round game of the NCAA Tournament. Baylor, which is the top seed in the East Region, destroyed Norfolk State 85-49 before eighth-seeded North Carolina rolled past Marquette 95-63 -- the largest margin ever in a No. 8 vs. No. 9 seed.

  • Russia uses hypersonic missile; 10 humanitarian corridors to open; 1.5M children have fled Ukraine: Live updates

    Saturday updates on the invasion of Ukraine, which has entered its fourth week without the Russians capturing Kyiv or toppling Ukraine's government.

  • North Carolina ousts Baylor despite squandering a 25-point second-half lead

    What seemed to be a North Carolina blowout changed with one controversial call with 10 minutes to play.

  • After another amazing night, LeBron James is poised to reach No. 2 on NBA scoring list

    Lakers star LeBron James has 36 points in defeat of Toronto, moving him within 19 points of Karl Malone for second place among NBA all-time scorers.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

    Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Damian Warner wins elusive heptathlon gold in Canadian record effort at indoor worlds

    Damian Warner is a first-time world athletics indoor champion The London, Ont., native placed third in the men's 1,000 metres, the final event of the heptathlon in Belgrade, Serbia, to overtake Simon Ehammer of Switzerland for his first title in three world indoor appearances. Warner is the season world leader with 6,489 points, which exceeds his Canadian record by 146 points. The 32-year-old finished second by five points behind 2018 winner Kevin Mayer of France and was seventh in 2014. "I'm go

  • LeBron has known how 'special' Scottie Barnes is for a while now

    LeBron James first saw Scottie Barnes play when the Raptors rookie was in the seventh grade. His reaction? "This kid is going to be special."

  • Hurricanes' Niederreiter suspended 1 game for slashing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Ra

  • Film director's comments to Williams sisters reek of the misogynoir 2 tennis greats have always endured

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo

  • VanVleet on Barnes’s pivotal turnover vs. Lakers: ‘He’s gotta go through it’

    Fred VanVleet credited teammate Scottie Barnes for a terrific game despite a late turnover that contributed to the Raptors’ OT loss vs. the Lakers, and encouraged the rookie to take the opportunity to learn. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.