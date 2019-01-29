No. 8 Nevada in peak form heading to UNLV

Eighth-ranked Nevada is off to the best start in school history and holds a one-game lead in the Mountain West in its quest to three-peat as regular-season conference champion.

Here's the scary part for the rest of the league: After sputtering offensively for the better part of a month with players battling injuries and the flu bug, the Wolf Pack (19-1, 6-1 MW) may be peaking heading into their Tuesday night contest at in-state rival UNLV (11-8, 5-2).

Nevada has had five days to rest up following a 100-60 victory over visiting Colorado State. The Wolf Pack finally were effective all over the court, shooting 56.1 percent from the floor, including 13 of 27 from 3-point range, while also finishing with a 35-5 edge in points off turnovers and a 40-18 advantage in points in the paint.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 40-point margin of victory, fueled by a 58-25 second-half outburst, was the largest against a Division I opponent in the four-year Eric Musselman era.

"It feels really good," senior swingman Caleb Martin, the reigning Mountain West Player of the Year, said after scoring 18 points and hitting 6 of 12 3-point attempts. "We've been feeling like we've needed a game like this for a long time. We knew we were capable of playing a game like this."

Martin said the timing of the potential breakout game couldn't have been better heading into what figures to be a very emotional contest with the Runnin' Rebels. UNLV enters the game in a three-way tie for second place with Utah State and Fresno State and has dropped its last three meetings against Nevada at the Thomas & Mack Center, including a 79-74 defeat in the Mountain West tournament quarterfinals last March.

Story continues

"It's huge," Martin said. "They're a really talented team, and they're really athletic. They've got a couple of players who have improved a lot from last year. ... We definitely want to use this momentum and go into a hostile environment and make sure we try and perform the same way."

Musselman, who picked up his 100th college coaching victory in just his 130th game in Reno, said he won't approach the game any differently than he does every other game he coaches even though it's a pretty big deal in Nevada.

"I know it's not just another game, because it's in state," Musselman told reporters. "I understand how our alumni feel. I understand how our boosters feel. I understand how our former players feel. I understand how our community feels. We want to win the game, too. But, for me, every game is the Super Bowl. Every game is the seventh game of the world championship."

So far that strategy has worked. Nevada has won four of the past five meetings with the lone loss, 86-78, last season in Reno occurring with Martin on the bench due to a left foot injury.

"Every game, in our locker room, you could cut the tension with a knife in the air because that's just how we operate," Musselman said.

UNLV, which has fattened up with wins over Mountain West bottom-feeders New Mexico (twice), San Jose State, Wyoming and Colorado State, now hits the meat of its schedule. On tap are home games against the Wolf Pack, an Air Force team that already embarrassed the Rebels 106-88 in Colorado Springs, and Fresno State to go along with road games at Utah State and Boise State.

The Runnin' Rebels come in off a 94-77 loss at San Diego State on Saturday. UNLV had to bus five hours back home after the contest when, according to coach Marvin Menzies, the scheduled team charter was cancelled after a man running from police broke into the jet and damaged the cockpit.

"We have a dynamic Reno team coming in that's top 10 in the country," Menzies said. "It's another opportunity to grow and get better and get one in the win column."

--Field Level Media