No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Ole Miss: Live stream, start time, TV channel, odds

The Kentucky Wildcats and Ole Miss Rebels headline the Week 5 college football afternoon slate. The undefeated teams look to add a signature win in Southeastern Conference play.

The No. 8 Wildcats (4-0, 1-0) collected a big SEC victory over the Florida Gators two weeks ago. Meanwhile, the No. 11 Rebels (4-0) present another difficult challenge at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss leads the overall series 28-14-1. The Rebels have won the last two matchups, including a 42-41 overtime thriller in 2020. In that game, Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Rodriguez is set to make his 2022 debut Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart will also make his first start.

Sep 24, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's game:

What time does Kentucky at Ole Miss start?

Kentucky at Ole Miss kicks off at noon ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.

What TV channel is Kentucky at Ole Miss on?

The game will air on ESPN.

How can I watch Kentucky at Ole Miss online via live stream?

Kentucky at Ole Miss can be live streamed on ESPN.com/watch, the ESPN app and FuboTV.

What are the odds for Kentucky at Ole Miss?

Ole Miss a 7.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 53.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

