No. 8 Kentucky, No. 9 Kansas clash in Challenge

Kansas sophomore guard Marcus Garrett has contributed 51 points in the past three games, which prompted coach Bill Self to issue a precaution.

"We shouldn't judge him on how many points he scores," Self said.

Maybe not, but Garrett's recent outburst is one of the many storylines as No. 9 Kansas plays at No. 8 Kentucky on Saturday as the centerpiece to the Big 12/SEC Challenge at Lexington, Ky.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kansas (16-3) has won three straight in the series, but Kentucky (15-3) still leads 22-9.

This marks the fifth consecutive season -- and seventh time in the past eight seasons -- in which the basketball bluebloods have met. Self and Wildcats coach John Calipari are 4-4 in head-to-head matchups.

Garrett, who is averaging 7.7 points per game this season, has been looked at as a lockdown defender, with the wingspan and instincts to guard any position.

Suddenly, Garrett's budding confidence enables him to attack the rim. His 16 points Monday in an 80-76 win over Iowa State came off eight layups, which he mostly produced off his own instinctive drives.

"In practice, I just attack and don't shy away from contact," Garrett said.

Self specifically mentioned Devon Dotson, a freshman point guard who has struggled with his scoring but is improving as a passer and defender, for helping set up Garrett.

"Devon would penetrate and force a little help, and then when Marcus would catch it, he would drive it downhill," Self said. "There are not too many guys who can do it better with his right hand getting in there, but a lot of that was set up by Devon. We have to have a lot of guys driving it downhill."

Story continues

An inability to connect consistently from 3-point range puts a premium on penetration, particularly with opponents sagging on forward Dedric Lawson, who starts along with four guards. Lawson, a Memphis transfer and preseason All-American, is averaging 19.5 points and 10.9 rebounds.

A season-ending wrist injury to 7-foot center Udoka Azubuike, coupled with a continued eligibility issue that sidelines sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa, has led to depth issues for the Jayhawks.

That figures to be a weakness Kentucky could exploit. Depth is a factor that has enabled the Wildcats, who have won five straight, to improve defensively. A balanced attack also makes Kentucky difficult to defend.

Four starters average double-figure points, paced by freshman guard Keldon Johnson (14.6). Sophomore forward PJ Washington is coming off his first 20-point performance in SEC play, netting 21 in a 76-55 rout of Mississippi State on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs shot just 31.1 percent from the field (19 of 61).

Freshman point guard Ashton Hagans distributed a career-high nine assists as Kentucky won its 14th straight in Rupp Arena. Calipari, however, was more appreciative of Hagans' defensive presence.

"When you're on the ball, playing like he plays, it bleeds into everybody else," Calipari said. "If your guy at the point is getting beat on a dribble ... how are we going to start our defense if he can't stay in front of the ball? The stats don't matter to me. Can he do it? Ashton does it."

--Field Level Media