No. 8 Cincinnati aims for 14th straight win

You can count one of the program's former rival coaches among those thinking Cincinnati can be a real factor come NCAA Tournament time.

"I think they've got an outstanding team that could get to the Final Four depending on who they play, the health, and if they bring their 'A' game," former Xavier coach and current CBS Sports Network radio analyst Pete Gillen told the Cincinnati Enquirer this week.

"You need a player that can make a big shot down the stretch," Gillen said. "I think Jacob Evans can do that. Gary Clark can do that. Usually those last games tend to be low-scoring. Coaches get a little conservative. You need guys that can put it on the deck and create. That, and great defense. Defense travels on the road and in your tournaments."

The No. 8 Bearcats (20-2, 9-0 American) take their 13-game winning streak on the road with a visit to struggling Connecticut in Hartford on Saturday.

UConn (11-11, 4-5) has lost four of its last five games amid the growing fan call to fire former national champion-coach Kevin Ollie.

"They've had every possible weird injury that you can have," Cincy coach Mick Cronin told Bearcats.com. "They've just had a lot of things happen to them. All I know is that they've got good guard play and we've got to get ready to play."

Cincinnati, which beat UConn three times last season, the third win coming in the semifinals of the conference tournament, is coming off erasing an 18-point first-half deficit and raying past Houston for its 38th straight home victory.

UConn is coming off an 80-71 road loss at Central Florida.

The Huskies got Terry Larrier back in the lineup -- Larrier wearing a mask to protect his face after suffering a fractured sinus wall that required surgery after he took a shot to the face Jan. 10 and was in and out of the lineup with severe headaches.