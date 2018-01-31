No. 8 Cincinnati aims for 13th straight win vs. Houston

CINCINNATI -- When a team hasn't lost a game since early December, it's often difficult to maintain focus and stay sharp.

Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin has brought up this concern with his players on a few occasions during the past several weeks. And each time they have responded.

"That's the danger of not having lost since December 9th (vs. Florida)," Cronin said. "It makes it harder on the coach to hold attention and keep guys sharp. That, and playing some teams that maybe aren't ranked high. But that's why they pay me. I've got to make sure we get sharp."

The eighth-ranked Bearcats (19-2, 8-0 American Athletic Conference) host the Houston Cougars (16-4, 6-2) on Wednesday night at BB&T Arena.

Cincinnati is playing its home games on the campus of Northern Kentucky University this season while on-campus home Fifth Third Arena undergoes an $87 million renovation.

The Bearcats, who have won 12 straight games overall, are 11-0 at home this season and own the nation's longest active home winning streak at 37 straight, dating to a 77-70 loss to Temple on Dec. 29, 2015.

"All good teams win at home," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. "There's a reason why we're 10-0 at home. I'm not focused on beating Cincinnati. I want us to get better in certain areas and if we do, we can go and compete. Up to this point, Cincinnati is the best team in our conference and they should be."

The Bearcats have dominated the series with Houston, leading 29-2, including 15-0 in Cincinnati. The Bearcats won both meetings last season, 67-58 in Houston and 65-47 at Fifth Third Arena.

Cincinnati had a 15-game winning streak in the series snapped when the Cougars won 69-56 win in Houston on March 3, 2016.

Sampson knows what his team is up against on Wednesday night.