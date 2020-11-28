No. 7 Wisconsin Rolls Past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-58

MADISON, Wis.: Micah Potter scored 19 points and DMitrik Trice added 15 as No. 7 Wisconsin overwhelmed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-58 in a non-conference game on Friday night.

Wisconsin (2-0) scored the first 25 points of the game, hitting 10 of its first 13 shots, before Kshun Stokes scored on a floater from the lane for the Golden Lions with 10:05 left in the first half.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff missed it first 11 shots and committed five turnovers before finally scoring.

The Badgers pushed the lead to 45-10 on a pair of free throws by Reuvers. Joshuwan Johnson scored seven consecutive points for the Golden Lions’ only offensive flurry of the half, making it 47-19. With the game firmly in hand, Wisconsin substituted early and often with eight players recording at least 10 minutes by halftime.

Nate Reuvers added 14 points and Aleem Ford 10 for Wisconsin.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 16 points and Johnson 13 for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-2).

With the 6-foot-11 Reuvers, 6-10 Potter and 6-8 Ford across the front, the Badgers enjoyed a huge size advantage over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, whose tallest starter was 6-9 sophomore Alvin Stredic Jr., who picked up three first-half fouls.

Wisconsin scored 38 points in the paint compaired to 18 for the Golden Lions. The Badgers also shot 10-for-19 from 3-point range, including three by Trice.

It was the second consecutive slow start for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which fell behind 20-5 en route to a 99-57 loss at Marquette on Wednesday.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: The Golden Lions face a daunting schedule, opening with nine road games ending at second-ranked Baylor.

Wisconsin: After a pair of tune-up victories, the Badgers face in-state rivals Wisconsin-Green Bay and Marquette, followed by a home game against Louisville.

UP NEXT

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: At Iowa State on Sunday.

Wisconsin: Hosts Wisconsin-Green Bay on Tuesday.

