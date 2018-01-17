No. 7 Wichita State looks to extend home win streak vs. SMU

SMU, the defending American Athletic Conference champion, looked like it was poised to make another run, but has suddenly hit the skids and now face a road test at No. 7 Wichita State on Wednesday at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan.

The Mustangs (12-6, 2-3 AAC) are coming off a stunning 66-64 loss at home to Temple last Wednesday. The Owls had lost five in a row and were winless in AAC play, but came up with a game-winning shot with 1.5 seconds remaining to end the Mustangs' 33-game home winning streak.

"What we talked about is how you handle when things go not the way you hope in life and in basketball and how do you respond to that," SMU coach Tim Jankovich told DallasNews.com on Saturday. "That's the message. We talked about character, what people of high character do. We had a great practice. Their attitudes are great."

After getting off to a 12-3 start that included wins over No. 14 Arizona and USC, SMU has now lost three straight and faces a daunting task with Wednesday's trip to Wichita State.

The Shockers (15-2, 5-0 AAC) are off and running in their first season in the AAC. They've bounced back from a loss to No. 4 Oklahoma with seven straight wins, including a hard-fought 72-69 road victory over Tulsa on Saturday. Landry Shamet and Conner Frankamp each scored 16 points in the win.

Wichita State has won 27 straight games and 67 of their last 68 at Charles Koch Arena, but Shockers coach Gregg Marshall is wary of what the Mustangs bring to the table.

"I don't know what is going on in their locker room or in their practices, I just know they are a very talented team," Marshall said of the Mustangs this week. "They are a well-coached team. Tim does a great job. They had the nation's longest win streak at home snapped just recently by a very good Temple team that played very well that night. ... I just watched the individual players, and (SMU) has tremendous talent. I know that they will be a handful."