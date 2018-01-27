No. 7 West Virginia, Kentucky meet with both struggling

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- While a sold-out WVU Coliseum awaits Kentucky's first visit in 47 seasons, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins is more concerned by recent history.

His No. 7 Mountaineers (16-4) have lost three of their last four games while wading into the deep end of the Big 12 pool. Let down by several facets, the offensive execution has featured the steepest drop-off. Stagnant ball movement have left Wooden candidate Jevon Carter dribbling on the perimeter desperate to create looks.

Carter's 73 shots over the four-game span were by far the busiest stretch of his career. The do-it-all point guard will need help against the tall, long-armed defense of Kentucky (15-5) during Saturday's marquee matchup in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

"People tell JC 'you've got to put this team on your back,' but that's not what he is," Huggins said. "He's the consummate team guy. He's been out of character because he's trying to do things he hasn't done."

While Carter found other ways to contribute, he finished 0 of 6 from 3-point range Monday at TCU, an 82-73 loss in which West Virginia went nearly 10 minutes without a basket while missing 13 straight shots. The Mountaineers were 7 of 27 from deep overall and slipped to 271st nationally in 3-point accuracy.

"And we haven't scored in transition," Huggins said.

Kentucky avoided a three-game losing streak by beating Mississippi State 78-65 on Tuesday but comes in unranked for the first time since 2014. His roster yet again stocked with elite freshmen who could be one-and-done draft picks, coach John Calipari's meshing of skills and egos hasn't blended as smoothly as previous years.

The Wildcats are 0-2 against ranked opponents this season, falling at Tennessee (76-65) and on a neutral court to Kansas (65-61).