No. 7 Oregon looks to make adjustments for Boise State

Boise State (1-0) at No. 7 Oregon (1-0), Saturday, 10 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Series record: Boise State leads 3-0.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Oregon was ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 heading into the season, but dropped to No. 7 after an underwhelming 24-14 victory over Idaho in the opener. Oregon managed almost 500 yards in total offense against the Vandals, but struggled to score in what was expected to be a blowout. Boise State opened with a 56-45 victory on the road over Georgia Southern. The Broncos have won all three previous meetings with the Ducks.

KEY MATCHUP

Against Oregon, Idaho was able to capitalize on a poor performance by the Ducks' offensive line, which allowed three sacks and had trouble creating gaps for Oregon's rush, which accounted for just 137 yards against the Vandals. At the same time, Boise State's defense was lacking against Georgia Southern, allowing 461 yards total offense and 45 points. The Broncos forced four fumbles, but recovered one.

PLAYERS T0 WATCH

Idaho: The Vandals have a Heisman hopeful in running back Ashton Jeanty, who ran for 267 yards and six touchdowns, both new school records, in the opener. Last season he scored 19 touchdowns (14 via receptions and five on the run) and averaged 159.7 all-purpose yards per game, second in the nation.

Oregon: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, also a Heisman candidate, was solid statistically in his debut for the Ducks, completing 41 of 49 passes for 380 yards. His 41 completions were a career-best and tied the Oregon record. He connected twice with receiver Tez Johnson on touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Ducks open this season with two games against teams from Idaho. ... Boise State has never defeated a team from the Big Ten. The Ducks joined the conference this season after the collapse of the Pac-12. ... Sire Gaines was the Mountain West's Freshman of the Week after running for 110 yards against Georgia Southern. ... Boise State beat the Ducks 37-32 in Eugene in 2008, then 19-8 in Boise the next year. The third win came in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl, 38-28. ... The Ducks have won 33 nonconference games at home, the longest active streak in the nation.

