No. 7 Lady Vols rally late to beat Auburn 70-59

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tennessee has progressed to the point that it's not satisfied to win a game in which it doesn't play to its potential.

That's why the seventh-ranked Lady Vols weren't feeling particularly good about themselves Thursday night after surging down the stretch to beat Auburn 70-59 and snap the Tigers' seven-game winning streak.

''It feels good to end on a win, but at the same time, we played terrible, definitely not what we're capable of,'' said Evina Westbrook, whose jumper with 1:43 left put Tennessee ahead for good. ''At the same time, we'll bounce back.''

Tennessee (14-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) withstood a season-high 28 turnovers and continued its best start since winning its first 18 games in 2005-06, a season that ended with a 31-5 record and an NCAA regional final appearance. The Lady Vols are one of four unbeaten Division I teams along with No. 1 Connecticut, No. 3 Louisville and No. 5 Mississippi State.

That's a major step forward for a program that entered the 2017-18 campaign having gone a combined 44-26 over the last two seasons, including an 18-14 mark in SEC competition.

''I told them great teams find a way to win,'' Tennessee coach Holly Warlick said. ''We found a way to win tonight.''

Jaime Nared scored 19 points as the Lady Vols went on a decisive 10-0 run with the game on the line and outscored Auburn 19-4 down the stretch. In a game that featured 12 ties and 16 lead changes, neither team ever was ahead by more than five points until the game's final minute.

Auburn (10-4, 1-1) has forced at least 20 turnovers in every game it has played this season and entered the night believing Westbrook and Anastasia Hayes - Tennessee's two freshman point guards - wouldn't be ready to handle the Tigers' pressure.