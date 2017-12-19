No. 7 Kentucky at UCLA highlights this week in AP Top 25

Kentucky head coach John Calipari directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Kentucky and UCLA are among the bluest of college basketball's blue bloods, combining for 19 national titles.

The Bruins are the all-time leader, thanks in large part to a stretch of nine titles in 10 years under coach John Wooden. UCLA won its last title in 1995.

Kentucky has eight titles, four of those under Adolph Rupp and most recently under John Calipari in 2012.

The two powerhouse programs have the marquee game this week in the AP Top 25 when they meet Saturday in New Orleans.

Both the seventh-ranked Wildcats and Bruins are still trying to find an identity a month into the season.

Kentucky (9-1) again is loaded with future pros, and Calipari is still trying to find the right mix with the youngest team he's had in Lexington.

It hasn't stopped the Wildcats from winning games.

Kentucky's only loss was by four to Kansas in Chicago early in the season, and a string of blowouts dot their schedule.

The Wildcats beat Virginia Tech 93-86 on Saturday.

''A bunch of good kids and they're trying to please me and the staff,'' Calipari said. ''What else can I ask for? And they're smart. They're pretty good.''

UCLA has struggled since losing Lonzo Ball, T.J. Leaf and Bryce Alford from last year's team.

The Bruins got the season off to an ugly start in China, where LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were accused of shoplifting and suspended. Ball left the school to play professionally overseas, while Riley and Hill missed their 10th straight game in a loss to No. 25 Cincinnati on Saturday.

''It's about understanding who we are,'' coach Steve Alford said. ''You went from one day having 11 in your rotation to having eight. That doesn't happen a lot in college basketball. I just can't thank them enough.''

LIGHT WEEK

This week in the Top 25 is a rare one with no ranked teams playing each other, with many of the opponents smaller schools like Savannah State, SC Upstate, Cleveland State and Tennessee State.