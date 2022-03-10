No. 7 Duke surges late to hold off Syracuse 88-79 in ACC

  • Syracuse's Jimmy Boeheim, right, drives against Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Syracuse's Jimmy Boeheim, right, drives against Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim sits on the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim sits on the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots against Syracuse's Cole Swider (21) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots against Syracuse's Cole Swider (21) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, center, reacts on the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, center, reacts on the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Syracuse's Joseph Girard III (11) looks to pass against Duke's AJ Griffin (21) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Syracuse's Joseph Girard III (11) looks to pass against Duke's AJ Griffin (21) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Duke's Paolo Banchero (5) reacts after scoring and drawing a foul in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Duke's Paolo Banchero (5) reacts after scoring and drawing a foul in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim works the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
    Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim works the bench in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke during quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
RALPH D. RUSSO
·3 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — No. 7 Duke began coach Mike Krzyzewski's final Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with a tougher-than-expected 88-79 victory Thursday over ninth-seeded Syracuse, which was playing without suspended star Buddy Boeheim.

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 26 points and Jeremy Roach had 17 in the second half as top-seeded Duke (27-5) hung on to advance to Friday's semifinals at Barclays Center against the winner of Miami-Boston College.

Coming off a jarring loss to end the regular season against North Carolina in Coach K's Cameron send off, Duke looked like a team still trying to find its March form.

The Blue Devils couldn't shake the Orange until they closed the game on a 10-0 run.

All-American Paolo Banchero made a tough shot in the lane with 2:13 left to put Duke up 82-79. Roach hit an open 3 about a minute later and Mark Williams' breakaway dunk made the lead eight with 48 second left.

The loss leaves Syracuse (16-17) with a losing record. With the NCAA Tournament out of the question and the NIT highly unlikely, the Orange are looking at their first sub-.500 season in 46 seasons under coach Jim Boeheim.

Playing without ACC leading scorer Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse got a lift from from big brother Jimmy Boeheim, who scored a season-high 28 points and was 6 for 9 from 3.

Buddy Boeheim was suspended for the game by the conference for a “flagrant act” after he punched a Florida State player in the stomach during the Orange's second-round victory Wednesday.

Buddy Boeheim stood under the basket in a blue warmup suit while his teammates shot around pregame, occasionally grabbing a rebound. Relegated to the bench, he took a spot toward the end, just before the walk-ons, but was often the first to greet his teammates coming off the floor.

The Orange lost two games to Duke during the regular season with Buddy Boeheim by a combined 45 points. Syracuse didn't seem to have much of a chance without him.

Duke shot over Syracuse’s 2-3 zone early, taking 13 3-pointers in its first 18 shots and making six to build an 11-point lead.

The Blue Devils missed their next nine 3-point attempts and Syracuse, coming out of its traditional zone, made a run behind Joe Girard that gave the Orange a 40-36 halftime lead in front of a partisan Orange crowd at Barclays Center.

Girard, who came in averaging 13.5 per game, did his best “Buddy Buckets” impersonation, scoring 18 in the first half, including a corner 3 at the buzzer. The junior guard ran off the floor waving on the Syracuse fans to bring the noise.

Syracuse upped the lead to seven early in the second half, but Duke started getting the ball inside and a fourth foul on Cole Swider with 15:00 left put the Orange in a precarious spot.

Swider scored 15 and Girard finished with 23.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: Buddy Boeheim has likely played the final game of his college career.

Duke: The Blue Devils have won seven straight meetings between the two winningest coaches in Division I men's basketball, Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim. Duke is trying to give their retiring coach his 16th ACC title, which leads all coaches.

UP NEXT

Duke lost at home to Miami in January and beat Boston College on the road this season.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

