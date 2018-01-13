No. 7 Duke looks to extend home dominance of Wake

DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke seems capable of spreading out its production and that could be one of the keys Saturday afternoon when the seventh-ranked Blue Devils welcome Wake Forest to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

"We have to," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said about receiving significant contributions from reserves. "We have a couple of kids out and our bench really came through for us."

Duke is coming off an 87-52 whipping of Pittsburgh, marking the largest margin of victory in an ACC road game for the Blue Devils in 18 years.

Six Duke players scored in double figures against the Panthers. That hadn't happened since a home game with Wake Forest last February.

Duke's reserves accounted for four points in last Saturday's loss at North Carolina State, with Javin DeLaurier scoring all of those. He missed the Pittsburgh game with a hamstring injury.

Still, the Blue Devils (14-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) managed 22 points from their bench players against the Panthers.

But it's the defense that has been of utmost concern for Duke since it surrendered more than 80 points in each of its first three ACC games.

"That was our big focus," said freshman forward Marvin Bagley III, who leads the ACC in scoring (22.1 points per game) and rebounding (11.8). "We have to keep it going against Wake Forest. We have to continue to lock people up on defense."

Krzyzewski said that not everything has been solved.

"We've been practicing like crazy trying to get better," he said. "We have to just keep working at it."

Wake Forest (8-8, 1-3) has lost consecutive games to Boston College and Virginia Tech, and despite some improved rebounding during ACC play, the Demon Deacons haven't developed consistency.

"We didn't provide the amount of resistance that we needed to provide," Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said of the defense after 83-75 loss to Virginia Tech.