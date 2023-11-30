Advertisement

No. 7 Duke falls to unranked and shorthanded Arkansas

Jack Baer
·Staff writer

No. 7 Duke's first loss, to an Arizona team now ranked second in the country, was understandable. This one, not so much.

The Blue Devils fell to unranked Arkansas on Wednesday by a score of 80-75, despite the Razorbacks missing their top scorer in Tramon Mark. Cue the court storm.

This article will be updated with more information.