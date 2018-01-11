No. 7 Duke bounces back with 87-52 win over Pitt

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Mike Krzyzewski knows he doesn't have a lot of time to pack in a full college career's worth of lessons on his supremely talented freshmen-laden roster. The Duke coach knows he's got six months. Tops.

So after watching the seventh-ranked Blue Devils look disjointed and disinterested defensively in an upset loss at North Carolina State last weekend, Krzyzewski basically locked his team in the gym and forced them to get serious at both ends of the court, not just the fun half.

The early results were promising, even against an overmatched opponent. Marvin Bagley III scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Duke held Pittsburgh to 33 percent shooting in an 87-52 victory on Wednesday night. Trevon Duval and Gary Trent Jr. added 14 points each for the Blue Devils, who had six players finish in double figures.

''We've been practicing like crazy trying to get better,'' Krzyzewski said. ''We were better tonight. We have to just keep working at it. They're young kids and we're not deep. They're real young and they have talent but they're real young and have to keep learning these new habits. Today was a step forward.''

Bagley also blocked a shot while recording his 13th double-double of the season, one shy of the Duke freshman record shared by Jabari Parker and Gene Banks. The 6-foot-11 Bagley, one of the best NBA prospects in the country, did it despite shooting 7 of 16 from the field and just 2 of 8 from the free throw line. Not that it mattered against the undersized Panthers.

After listening to his coach preach defense over and over (and over) after N.C. State ran right by them, Bagley understood the Blue Devils (14-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) needed to stop worrying about scoring baskets and start worrying about preventing them. The proof came during a dominant opening 17 minutes in which Duke built a 30-point lead.