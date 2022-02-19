No. 7 Baylor women finish quick sweep of TCU with 78-59 win

SCHUYLER DIXON
  • Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) works against TCU forward Michelle Berry (23) for a shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) works against TCU forward Michelle Berry (23) for a shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • TCU forward Yummy Morris (5) defends against a shot by Baylor center Queen Egbo (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    TCU forward Yummy Morris (5) defends against a shot by Baylor center Queen Egbo (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Baylor forward Caitlin Bickle (51) sets a pick for guard Jordan Lewis (3) as TCU guard Caroline Germond (0) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Baylor forward Caitlin Bickle (51) sets a pick for guard Jordan Lewis (3) as TCU guard Caroline Germond (0) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • TCU guard Lauren Heard (20) and Michelle Berry, right, defend as Baylor guard Jaden Owens (10) drives to the basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    TCU guard Lauren Heard (20) and Michelle Berry, right, defend as Baylor guard Jaden Owens (10) drives to the basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points, Queen Egbo had 14 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out and the No. 7 Baylor women beat TCU 78-59 on Saturday for a second win in four days over the Horned Frogs.

Sarah Andrews added 12 points for the Bears (21-5, 11-3 Big 12), who have 33 consecutive victories against the Horned Frogs going back to 1990.

Baylor matched its season best with a sixth consecutive victory and moved a half-game ahead of sixth-ranked Iowa State atop the Big 12. The Cyclones played No. 15 Oklahoma later Saturday.

The Bears have won the last 11 Big 12 regular-season titles, but under new coach Nicki Collen lost their first two conference games. They moved into first place for the first time this season with the first victory over TCU.

Egbo recorded her fourth consecutive double-double despite fouling out midway through the fourth quarter as Baylor swept the first back-to-back meetings between the teams. The Bears won 80-55 at home Wednesday in a game that was rescheduled from January because of COVID-19 issues at Baylor.

Okako Adika had 23 points and nine rebounds and Lauren Heard scored 12 points for TCU (6-17, 2-12), which hasn't beaten Baylor since Feb. 28, 1990 and is 0-21 in the series since joining the Big 12.

The Horned Frogs have lost nine consecutive games, their longest skid since dropping their first 13 conference games in their first Big 12 season, 2012-13.

Baylor led by three at halftime, but forced turnovers on three of TCU's first four possessions in the third quarter, when the Bears outscored the Horned Frogs 26-13.

Andrews gave Baylor its first 10-point lead at 41-31 with a 3-pointer that got the loudest cheers to that point from the pro-Baylor crowd. It was part of a 16-5 run capped by Smith's layup for a 52-36 lead. Smith was 10 of 16 from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: Egbo's production slowed as her foul trouble worsened. She had nine rebounds at the half. Part of the struggles in the second half came from a technical that also counted as a personal foul.

TCU: The second meeting looked a lot like the first, with the Horned Frogs staying close through halftime before fading after the break. The same thing happened a week ago at home in a loss to Iowa State.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Bears should regain their familiar perch as the highest-ranked Big 12 team in The Associated Press poll. Iowa State's loss to No. 14 Texas the same night as the Bears' first win over TCU gave Baylor the opening.

UP NEXT

Baylor: At Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

TCU: Oklahoma at home Wednesday in the fourth of what should end up being five consecutive games against ranked teams.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

