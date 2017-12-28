No. 6 Xavier takes league opener, holds off Marquette 91-87

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- If Xavier coach Chris Mack had his way, his team wouldn't have to worry about basketball at Christmas.

A win to open Big East play in a tough environment eases some of the sting of being away from home.

Trevon Blueitt had 23 points, J.P. Macura scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half and the sixth-ranked Musketeers beat Marquette 91-87 to survive a road test on Wednesday night.

Tyrique Jones added 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting before fouling out for Xavier (13-1, 1-0), which won its eighth straight game. But to get ready for Marquette, Mack's team had to practice two days ago on Christmas.

''I know our fans and TV want to see games. Christmas Day, I think our kids should be home with their families,'' Mack said as part of an answer to a question about offensive rebounding. ''That's no excuse, both teams were in the same bucket. That's just sort of my feeling on it.''

The Musketeers pulled out a win in the closing minutes of a tight contest. Macura, as usual, provided an emotional lift, yelling to himself at times and pumping his fist after good plays.

''He's as competitive as any player I've ever coached,'' Mack said. ''It can be checkers, chess, it doesn't matter. ... He wants to win.''

Andrew Rowsey led the Golden Eagles (9-4, 0-1) with 31 points but missed a 3 while open from a couple feet from behind the arc with 1:16 left with his team trailing 85-82.

Marquette's Markus Howard also missed a couple of layups late, including an attempt high off the glass off an inbounds play. Kaiser Gates answered at the other end with a 3-pointer for a five-point lead with 1:29 left.

''We had a chance to seize momentum a couple times and we weren't able to,'' coach Steve Wojciechowski said.

The Big East leader in free throw shooting (79.8 percent), Xavier sealed the road victory by going 6 of 6 from the line over the final 28 seconds.