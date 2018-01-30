No. 6 Xavier goes for 20th win against St. John's

NEW YORK -- A win over St. John's on Tuesday night at Carnesecca Arena would provide No. 6 Xavier its 12th 20-win season in the last 13 years and its 20th 20-win season in the last 22 years.

The Musketeers (19-3, 7-2 Big East) are riding a four-game winning streak. St. John's (10-12, 0-10) has dropped 10 straight, including an 88-82 loss to Xavier on Jan. 17.

Xavier's J.P. Macura, who is second on the team in scoring at 13.0 points per game (21st in the Big East), is 24th on the school's career scoring list with 1,328 points.

Senior Trevon Bluiett, who is seventh in the conference in scoring at 18.9 points per game, had 13 points against Marquette on Jan. 24, giving him exactly 2,000 career points. He is the fifth 2,000-point scorer in Xavier history.

Bluiett is getting plenty of midseason national honors. He's on the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List, Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 and a midseason second-team All-American (NBC and Sporting News).

"It feels pretty good. I feel like it really hasn't sunk in yet," Bluiett told Cincinnatti.com. "Coming in, there was no way to really hide from it, but I tried my best to really not think about it.

"Like I said, I've been a guy that's always been focusing on the team. ... My main concern was trying to get the win."

Xavier is third in the Big East and 22nd in the nation in free-throw percentage at 76.8 percent. Xavier's school record for a season is 74.9 percent (2007-08).

The Musketeers are shooting 81.8 percent in the last five minutes of games and 89 percent in the last two minutes of games. Two players are ranked in the top 15 in the Big East in free-throw shooting: Macura (tied for 10th at .833) and Bluiett (14th at .811).

Seven of the Red Storm's 10 losses during the skid have been by less than 10 points.