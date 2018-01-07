No. 6 West Virginia beats No. 7 Oklahoma 89-76

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) -- Teddy Allen scored 20 points off the bench, Sagaba Konate had 14 of his 16 points in the second half and No. 6 West Virginia beat No. 7 Oklahoma 89-76 on Saturday night.

Lamont West and Jevon Carter added 17 points apiece for the Mountaineers (14-1, 3-0 Big 12). Konate also had 13 rebounds.

Oklahoma freshman Trae Young, the nation's scoring and assists leader, finished with 29 points on 8-of-22 shooting. Carter and his teammates spent much of the game double-teaming Young, whose streak of double-doubles ended at five games.

West Virginia held the nation's top-scoring team to its lowest total of the season while the Mountaineers extended their winning streak to 14 games, their longest since winning 22 straight during the 1988-89 season. Oklahoma (12-2, 2-1) saw its 10-game winning streak snapped.

Carter went to the bench with his fourth foul with 13:30 left, and Young made two free throws to give Oklahoma a 53-51 lead.

Despite Carter missing the next 10 minutes, the Mountaineers never trailed again. Konate hit two straight baskets to start a 12-2 run and West later made two free throws for West Virginia's largest lead, 73-62, with 5:25 left.

Oklahoma got no closer than six points the rest of the game. Carter returned with 3:45 remaining and made a basket and a free throw to help keep the Sooners at bay.

Young made just two field goals over the final 14 minutes.

BIG PICTURE:

Oklahoma: The Sooners couldn't get enough scoring to complement Young. Jamuni McNeace finished with 12 points, Rashard Odomes had 11 and Kameron McGusty scored 10. But freshman forward Brady Manek, coming off a season-high 28 points in a win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday, was held scoreless Saturday.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers shot 55.6 percent (15 of 27) from the field after halftime in improving to 8-0 at home.

UP NEXT:

Oklahoma hosts No. 18 Texas Tech on Tuesday.

West Virginia hosts Baylor on Tuesday.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25