No. 6 Texas visits Doogan and Richmond

Texas Longhorns (9-1) at Richmond Spiders (9-1)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts No. 6 Texas after Maggie Doogan scored 21 points in Richmond's 85-76 win over the Columbia Lions.

The Spiders are 3-1 in home games. Richmond is fourth in the A-10 scoring 75.2 points while shooting 50.6% from the field.

The Longhorns are 2-1 on the road. Texas averages 91.0 points and has outscored opponents by 34.0 points per game.

Richmond makes 50.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Texas averages 37.5 more points per game (91.0) than Richmond gives up (53.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Ullstrom is shooting 57.0% and averaging 16.2 points for the Spiders.

Madison Booker averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 57.9% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press