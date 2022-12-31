No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl

  • Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White, left, catches a touchdown pass next to Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
    1/14

    No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl

    Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White, left, catches a touchdown pass next to Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III throws a pass during the first half of the team's Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
    2/14

    No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl

    Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III throws a pass during the first half of the team's Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Tennessee' Chase McGrath (40) kicks an extra point from the hold of Paxton Brooks (37) during the first half of the team's Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
    3/14

    No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl

    Tennessee' Chase McGrath (40) kicks an extra point from the hold of Paxton Brooks (37) during the first half of the team's Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Clemson running back Phil Mafah (26) is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Solon Page III during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
    4/14

    No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl

    Clemson running back Phil Mafah (26) is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Solon Page III during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) passes under pressure from Tennessee defensive lineman Roman Harrison (30) during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
    5/14

    No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl

    Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) passes under pressure from Tennessee defensive lineman Roman Harrison (30) during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) takes a tumble as he is sacked by Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
    6/14

    No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl

    Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) takes a tumble as he is sacked by Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, front right, talks with quarterback Joe Milton III (7) during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
    7/14

    No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl

    Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, front right, talks with quarterback Joe Milton III (7) during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) loses his grip on a pass under pressure from Tennessee defensive backs Tamarion McDonald (12) and Wesley Walker, right, during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
    8/14

    No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl

    Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) loses his grip on a pass under pressure from Tennessee defensive backs Tamarion McDonald (12) and Wesley Walker, right, during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) carries the ball past Clemson defensive end Justin Mascoll (7) during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
    9/14

    No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl

    Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) carries the ball past Clemson defensive end Justin Mascoll (7) during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Clemson place-kicker B.T. Potter (29) kicks a field goal during the first half of the team's Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    10/14

    No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl

    Clemson place-kicker B.T. Potter (29) kicks a field goal during the first half of the team's Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata (10) runs for a first down past Tennessee defensive back Kamal Hadden (5) during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    11/14

    No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl

    Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata (10) runs for a first down past Tennessee defensive back Kamal Hadden (5) during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) throws a pass as Tennessee defensive lineman Roman Harrison (30) closes in during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
    12/14

    No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl

    Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) throws a pass as Tennessee defensive lineman Roman Harrison (30) closes in during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) is upended after a long run during the first half of the team's Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    13/14

    No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl

    Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) is upended after a long run during the first half of the team's Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Clemson coach Dabo Swinney encourages players before the team's Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
    14/14

    No. 6 Tennessee tops No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in Orange Bowl

    Clemson coach Dabo Swinney encourages players before the team's Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White, left, catches a touchdown pass next to Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III throws a pass during the first half of the team's Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Tennessee' Chase McGrath (40) kicks an extra point from the hold of Paxton Brooks (37) during the first half of the team's Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Clemson running back Phil Mafah (26) is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Solon Page III during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) passes under pressure from Tennessee defensive lineman Roman Harrison (30) during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) takes a tumble as he is sacked by Tennessee linebacker Aaron Beasley during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, front right, talks with quarterback Joe Milton III (7) during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) loses his grip on a pass under pressure from Tennessee defensive backs Tamarion McDonald (12) and Wesley Walker, right, during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) carries the ball past Clemson defensive end Justin Mascoll (7) during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Clemson place-kicker B.T. Potter (29) kicks a field goal during the first half of the team's Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata (10) runs for a first down past Tennessee defensive back Kamal Hadden (5) during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) throws a pass as Tennessee defensive lineman Roman Harrison (30) closes in during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) is upended after a long run during the first half of the team's Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney encourages players before the team's Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
·4 min read

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Joe Milton completed 19 of 28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Tennessee finished off its best season in more than two decades by topping No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in the Orange Bowl on Friday night.

Squirrel White, Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton had the scoring catches for the Volunteers (11-2), who matched their best record since 2001. Jaylen Wright rushed for 89 yards and Jabari Small had a touchdown run for Tennessee.

Cade Klubnik, making his first start for Clemson, completed 30 of 54 passes for 320 yards with two interceptions. But Clemson (11-3) just kept coming up empty on chances; the Tigers got into Tennessee territory on nine of their first 10 possessions - and turned those trips into only two field goals.

Klubnik ran in from 4 yards out to get Clemson within 21-14 with 10:01 left, but Milton connected with Keyton for a 46-yard score on the next Tennessee possession. The Volunteers intercepted Klubnik on a desperation fourth-down heave about a minute later and the celebration wasn't on yet - but looming.

Workers began setting up the postgame stage, including the customary oranges that the winning team gets to toss during the trophy ceremony.

And in this very orange Orange Bowl - both teams have it as their primary color - it was the Tennessee hue that was superior.

Milton, the Orange Bowl MVP, opened the scoring with a 16-yard pass to McCoy late in the first, and Small's 2-yard rush pushed the lead to 14-0 with 9:03 left in the half. The nation's most prolific offense wasn't at its best Friday night - Tennessee led the nation this year in yards and points per game - but it didn't have to be, either.

Clemson got the ball seven times in the first half, getting inside Tennessee territory all seven times and getting to the Vols 25 or better on four occasions.

And somehow, that only added up to three points.

A field goal was the only first-half success for Clemson. The other six possessions: a stuffed fake field-goal run by Drew Swinney, the son of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney; a punt; three missed field goals by B.T. Potter - the most prolific kicker in school history - and a brutal final drive when Klubnik was tackled on a keeper with 6 seconds left. Clemson was out of timeouts, couldn't get the field-goal unit on the field and went into halftime trailing 14-3.

Potter opened the second half with a 40-yarder of the no-problem variety - the 73rd field goal of his career, a school record for the Tigers. But White caught a 14-yard pass with 5 seconds left in the third, giving the Vols a 21-6 lead going into the fourth.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tennessee: The Vols traveled well for this game, predictably - and one fan was particularly thrilled. Peyton Manning was on the sideline pregame and had a prime seat for the contest. When he got shown on the in-stadium screens during the second half, he pointed to his Tennessee hat and nodded knowingly as the Vol fans roared.

Clemson: The three big plays that the Tigers will lament aren't hard to identify. The fake field-goal run was one, Klubnik's time-management blunder to end the first half was another, and the third was a decision to go for it on fourth-and-2 from the Vols 31 late in the third. Will Shipley was stopped on a run to the left, and four plays later, Milton found White for the 21-6 lead.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Tennessee may climb a spot or two, depending on what happens in the College Football Playoff games. It'll be the Vols' best finish in at least 20 years; they were No. 4 in 2001 and No. 1 in 1998.

Clemson will be part of the final poll for the 12th consecutive year, extending the longest such run in school history. The Tigers were in six straight season-ending AP polls from 1986 through 1991.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: The Vols open next season against Virginia on Sept. 2 in Nashville. It'll be Virginia's first game since the shooting that killed three players and led to the cancellation of the Cavaliers' last two games of 2022.

Clemson: A Week One game against an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent awaits, likely to be announced sometime in January. Clemson's first nonconference game is set for Sept. 9 against Charleston Southern.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Latest Stories

  • Walman scores in OT to lift Red Wings past Penguins, 5-4

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Walman scored at 2:13 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings overcame an early four-goal deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Walman, off the rush, tipped a rebound behind goaltender Casey DeSmith for his second goal of the season. Pittsburgh was coming a 5-1 road loss to the New York Islanders less than 24 hours earlier, while Detroit played its first game since Dec. 21. The Penguins started strong with four goals on 12 first-period shots. Dylan

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Analysis: Some NFL teams won't reap reward for poor seasons

    Les Snead famously wore a T-shirt at the Los Angeles Rams' championship parade 10 months ago mocking his team's lack of draft picks. Snead built a Super Bowl winner the unconventional way, out of free agents and trades rather than through the draft. His acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford from Detroit cost him his first-round pick in 2022 and he sent two picks, including his second-rounder, to Denver for quarterback hunter Von Miller. Those moves paid off spectacularly in the Rams’ 23-20

  • Playoff positioning at stake when Bills and Bengals tangle

    CINCINNATI (AP) — This was the dream scenario for the NFL's schedule-makers: Two of the league's hottest teams and flashiest quarterbacks facing off on the final Monday night of the season in a game thick with playoff drama. The Buffalo Bills (12-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) have secured playoff spots and are vying to be the AFC's No. 1 seed. That would mean a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The prime-time game in Cincinnati also marks the first meeting of q

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • James has season-high 47 on 38th birthday, Lakers beat Hawks

    ATLANTA (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 47 points on his 38th birthday with many of the sellout crowd at State Farm Arena cheering his every move, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 on Friday night. James, a four-time NBA MVP and an 18-time All-Star, finished with 10 rebounds and nine assists. He had 16 points in the second quarter, 13 in the third and 16 in the fourth. James began the game ranked ninth in scoring with a 27.8 average. The Hawks (17-19), who have l

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the

  • Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering

    MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East. The Dolphins (8-7) haven't won since, and it's not clear when they'll see

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Panthers sign CB Norman; Horn to have wrist surgery

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have signed 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman to the practice squad because starter Jaycee Horn’s status for Sunday’s crucial game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air. Horn broke his left wrist in Carolina’s 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday and will have surgery Tuesday, interim coach Steve Wilks said. Wilks said it has yet to be determined if Horn will be able to play with a club on his arm or if he is done for the remainde

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the