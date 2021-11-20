No. 6 Purdue tops No. 18 UNC 93-84 in Tip-Off tournament

  • North Carolina's R.J. Davis (4) shoots over Purdue's Ethan Morton (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
  • North Carolina's Dawson Garcia (13) makes a 3-point basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
  • Purdue head coach Matt Painter points in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
  • Former North Carolina head coach Roy Williams, right, and wife Wanda Williams watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between North Carolina and Purdue, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
  • Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic (55) reacts to making a 3-point basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
PAT EATON-ROBB
·2 min read

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Sasha Stefanovic scored 23 points and Jaden Ivey put up 22 points to go along with his 10 rebounds as No. 6 Purdue beat No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 Saturday in the first round of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament.

Trevion Williams added 20 points for Purdue (4-0), which has scored at least 90 points in all four of its games this season.

Dawson Garcia hit 10 of his 13 shots and led North Carolina (3-1) with 26 points before fouling out. R.J. Davis and Caleb Love each added 18 points for the Tar Heels.

Purdue led 41-35 at the half and by eight points early in the second half before the Tar Heels went on a run. A 3-pointer by Davis made it 60-59 and Garcia gave UNC its only lead of the game with a long 3-pointer from the left wing to make it 65-64 with about nine minutes left.

But Purdue responded with 10-0 run, going up 74-65 on a 3-point play by Ivey. UNC could not catch them again.

It was the first game between the two programs since November 1999. North Carolina had won eight straight games in the series dating back to the 1970s.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: Armando Bacot, who scored 22 and 24 points in the Tar Heels' last two games, had trouble getting over and around Purdue's big men. He finished with just two points in 17 minutes before fouling out.

Purdue: The Boilermakers shot 56% from the floor and made 10 of their 23 attempts from behind the arc. ... Purdue is looking for its first holiday tournament title since November 2016, when it won in Cancun.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Plays No. 5 Villanova in Sunday’s championship game.

North Carolina: Plays No. 17 Tennessee in a consolation game Sunday afternoon.

