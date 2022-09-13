No. 6 Oklahoma offers no respite for regrouping Huskers

·3 min read

Mickey Joseph once was the center of a recruiting war between Nebraska and Oklahoma.

Now he'll begin his Division I head coaching career for Nebraska (1-2) against the sixth-ranked Sooners (2-0) when the teams face off Saturday in Lincoln, Neb.

Joseph ultimately chose the Cornhuskers over the Sooners.

But in the wake of Scott Frost being fired following Nebraska's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern last week, Joseph took over as the interim head coach this week, 10 months since arriving from LSU to become the Cornhuskers' associate head coach and passing game coordinator.

Joseph said Nebraska's players have responded well to the week of change: "They handled it like champs."

After Frost was fired, Cornhuskers edge rusher Ochaun Mathis told the Lincoln Journal Star there was a "losing culture" around the program that needed to change.

Joseph pushed back against that characterization Tuesday.

"We haven't been winning, OK, but I wouldn't say it's a losing culture," Joseph said. "A losing culture are kids who don't come to work. These kids have played in a lot of tight games. Now we've got to figure out a way to get them over the hump."

Nebraska went 5-22 in one-score games during Frost's tenure, including last season's 23-16 loss to the Sooners in Norman, Okla.

When Joseph played for the Cornhuskers, Nebraska-Oklahoma was one of the top rivalries in college football, regularly determining the Big Eight winner while often serving as something of an elimination game among national championship contenders.

In 17 of the 31 seasons from 1971 through 2001, both teams were ranked in the top 10 when they squared off.

But when the Big Eight became the Big 12, the teams landed in separate divisions, and the game became less frequent. And with Nebraska's 2011 move to the Big Ten, the teams stopped playing until last year's 23-16 Oklahoma victory.

This home-and-home series was set up to commemorate the 1971 "Game of the Century" between the teams.

Saturday's meeting doesn't have that kind of importance, but with Nebraska going through the coaching transition and No. 6 Oklahoma looking to bolster its hopes for a College Football Playoff appearance, there's still plenty to play for on both sides.

Sooners coach Brent Venables is plenty familiar with Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson.

Thompson's father, Charles, was a quarterback for the Sooners in the 1980s and was around the Oklahoma program during Venables' stint as the defensive coordinator there from 1999 to 2011.

Venables tried to get Casey Thompson to follow in his father's footsteps this past offseason when Thompson entered the transfer portal from Texas.

"Really pulling for him," Venables said. "Except this week."

The Sooners instead added Central Florida transfer Dillon Gabriel at quarterback after Caleb Williams left for USC. Through two games, Gabriel has completed 70 percent of his passes for 529 yards and has five touchdowns with no interceptions.

Oklahoma has yet to commit a turnover, the first time since at least 1936 that the team hasn't turned the ball over through the first two games of a season.

"Continuing to take care of the rock, again, that's where it's all going to start for us," Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said of Gabriel. "Proud of him from that standpoint. We've created some explosive (plays). The biggest thing is making sure we're not taking unnecessary sacks."

On the other side, the Sooners have allowed just 16 points through two games, handling UTEP 45-13 and Kent State 33-3.

Their level of competition will take a leap on Saturday. Even though the Cornhuskers have dropped games to Northwestern and Georgia Southern, the offense has still been potent, averaging 36 points a game.

--Field Level Media

Latest Stories

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Hundreds of disc golfers come to P.E.I. for largest Canadian tournament ever

    Disc golfers from across the country hit the course all week on P.E.I. at the 2022 Canadian National Championships. More than 468 players representing Canada and five other countries came to the Island for the multi-day tournament. Organizers say that's the largest attendance ever seen at a Canadian event for the sport, which unlike golf uses a flying disc instead of a ball and club. Tournament director and co-founder of the Maritime Disc Golf Association Benjamin Smith said disc golf exploded i

  • Players shed new light on memorable Canada-Soviet Summit Series in "1972" book

    Every time there's a Summit Series anniversary, hockey fans are reminded of Canada's thrilling comeback victory over the Soviet Union and Paul Henderson's where-were-you-when Game 8 winner. While many cherish the memories from that 1972 showdown, it remains somewhat difficult for others to reflect on it. Alexander Yakushev, who led the Soviet Union with seven goals in the series, has a videotape of all eight games that has remained on a shelf at his home for years. He has never watched it and do

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Nick Suzuki named youngest captain in Canadiens history

    23-year-old Nick Suzuki, an alternate last season, succeeds Shea Weber, who served as captain from 2018-22.

  • Unionville baseball tournament raises $30K for organ donation charities

    Brian Steinman was staying with his twin brother Aaron in Keswick, Ont., last December when tragedy struck. Aaron Steinman and his fiancee found him in the basement. He had just collapsed after suffering a stroke. The 26-year-old was rushed to hospital, and even after he was put into a medically-induced coma and given numerous tests, doctors delivered the news to Steinman's family that he had died. But because Steinman was an organ donor, his heart lives on, as do his lungs, kidneys and liver. I

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing's first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Ken

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • Blue Jays stars Guerrero Jr., Hernandez 'were born to have this friendship'

    The relationship between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez goes well beyond the baseball diamond.

  • Duvernay-Tardif says his rich childhood experience led to successful NFL career

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif might be one of the world's busiest athletes, and the water is where he finds his peace and quiet. When the Super Bowl champion, doctor, and avid sailor since his childhood, sets sail, his focus shifts to the task at hand and all the outside noise goes silent. "I love being on the water," Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press. "When you're on a sailboat, there's so many things to think about … whether it's the wind, the weather report, the sail, the ocean, the tide, it

  • Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott's right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but r

  • Canada, U.S. take women's hockey rivalry to B.C. in November

    CALGARY — Fresh off winning a women's world hockey championship, Canada will host archrival U.S. in Kelowna and Kamloops, B.C. in November. Games Nov. 15 in Kelowna and Nov. 17 in Kamloops are part of a Rivalry Series between the two countries this winter. Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark. The two countries will also meet Nov. 20 in Seattle as part of the seven-game series. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced. Canada went 3-1-1 against the