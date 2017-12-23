No. 6 Miami pulls away from Hawaii 75-57 to stay unbeaten

HONOLULU (AP) -- Miami turned up the pressure in the second half to turn away Hawaii and remain unbeaten.

Ja'Quan Newton and Dewan Huell scored 16 points apiece and the No. 6 Hurricanes pulled away for a 75-57 victory Friday night in a first-round game of the Diamond Head Classic.

Anthony Lawrence II added 11 for the Hurricanes (10-0), who outscored the Rainbow Warriors (7-3) 42-24 in the second half.

Miami shot 69.6 percent from the field in the second half. It took the lead for good on Newton's fall-away 10-footer that put his team ahead 40-38 with 16:40 to play.

The Hurricanes went on an 11-1 run to take a 48-39 lead following Bruce Brown Jr.'s straightaway 3-pointer and capped a 9-0 run a few minutes later with Lonnie Walker IV's layup off an assist from Brown that stretched their lead to 57-44.

''I thought our defense created that. We got some stops and then got some baskets in the open court,'' Miami coach Jim Larranaga said of his team's second-half runs.

Miami, one of four remaining undefeated teams in the country, led by as many as 20 points late in the second half.

''Give them credit. They showed why they're a good team,'' Hawaii coach Eran Ganot said. ''I'm disappointed in our defensive effort in the second half. I think they made some changes to take us out of our offensive rhythm, which kind of carried over into our defensive half . They dictated the game in the second half. It wasn't even close.''

Sheriff Drammeh had 17 points and Leland Green added 10 for the Rainbow Warriors, who committed 16 turnovers - eight in each half.

The score was tied at 33 at halftime. There were eight ties and 12 lead changes.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: After allowing the Rainbow Warriors to shoot 45.8 percent from the field in the first half, the Hurricanes clamped down on the defensive end after intermission. Hawaii was just 10 of 26 on field goals (38.5 percent) in the second half and finished with at 42 percent for the game.