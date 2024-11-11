No. 6 Gonzaga holds off Arizona State 88-80

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Braden Huff scored 21 points off the bench and Ryan Nembhard tallied 13 points and 11 assists as No. 6 Gonzaga hung on for an 88-80 victory over Arizona State on Sunday.

Huff went 9-for-13 from the field and missed only two 2-point attempts for the Bulldogs (2-0), who won their 21st straight home opener.

Khalif Battle scored all 19 of his points in the second half, including a trio of 3-pointers and an alley-oop dunk. Battle and Huff contributed 17 of Gonzaga’s last 21 points to help the Zags avoid the loss in the first-ever meeting between the programs.

Basheer Jihad added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Arizona State (2-1). The Ball State transfer was just 1-for-10 in his two first games under Bobby Hurley before going 7-for-14 against Gonzaga.

No. 15 CREIGHTON 96, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 70

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 24 points, Steven Ashworth added 15 points on five 3-pointers and No. 15 Creighton rolled past Fairleigh Dickinson.

The victory gave coach Greg McDermott win No. 327 in 15 seasons at Creighton, tying Dana Altman for the program’s most coaching wins.

Kalkbrenner was coming off a 49-point game against UT-Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday, the second-highest single-game total in program history. After making a school-record 20 field goals on 22 attempts in that game, he went 9 of 10 against the Knights (1-2).

The 7-foot-1 Big East preseason player of the year made one 3-pointer as the Bluejays broke the game open late in the first half.

NO. 17 INDIANA 90, EASTERN ILLINOIS 55

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Mgbako scored 18 points, Oumar Ballo and Malik Reneau each had 17 and No. 17 Indiana defeated Eastern Illinois.

The Hoosiers (2-0) trailed the upset-minded Panthers by five points before going on a 24-2 run early in the second half. Mgbako, Ballo and Reneau combined to make 23 of 32 shots overall and grab 22 rebounds. Indiana outscored Eastern Illinois 54-18 in the second half.

Nakyel Shelton led Eastern Illinois (1-2) with 17 points. The Panthers made five 3-pointers to take a one-point halftime lead but were just 2 of 10 from beyond the arc in the second half.

