No. 6 2023 Articles of association

Solar A/S
·1 min read
Solar A/S
Solar A/S

Articles of Association for Solar A/S as adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Solar held today, 17 March 2023, are enclosed.

Contact:
CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62

IR Director Dennis Callesen– tel. +45 29 92 18 11

Appendix: Articles of Association Solar 2023


FACTS ABOUT SOLAR

Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating & plumbing and climate & energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers’ businesses.

We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.

Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 13.9bn in 2022 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit www.solar.eu.   


Disclaimer
This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • ‘Gangster’ bird sent 8-foot alligator scrambling back to pond, Florida video shows

    “I am honestly more afraid of sandhill cranes than I am of gators. They are crazy.”

  • EV owners are increasingly frustrated with home charging, and it should worry every electric car maker

    Inflation is making EV home charging more expensive, creating a headache for EV owners and denting customer satisfaction.

  • Heat pumps have become the eco fiasco of the decade

    No one denies that changing the way we heat our homes will play a major role in eventually achieving a carbon neutral economy. Heating our houses accounts for 14pc of the UK’s carbon emissions, so unless we can find a clever offsetting scheme or make drastic changes to other parts of our economy, we will eventually have to find an alternative to the gas boilers that three-quarters of British households use right now

  • Drone photos show dramatic rise in California reservoir levels over three months

    Photos from the California Department of Water Resources show how water levels rose at Lake Oroville and Lake Folsom reservoirs after winter storms.

  • Canada is sitting on 12 'carbon bombs.' Here's where they are

    Just under the surface of B.C. and Alberta, in a rock formation known as the Montney Play, lies enough potential greenhouse gasses to blow past Canada's 2030 emissions targets 30 times over. It's one of 12 fossil fuel reserves researchers in the journal Energy Policy have identified in Canada — called "carbon bombs" — that would each release a billion tonnes or more of carbon into the atmosphere if their resources were extracted and burned. This would be catastrophic for the world's efforts to s

  • A toddler found and chased a deadly snake, uncovering a nest of 110 snake eggs in the family's front yard

    A conservation company found a nest of 110 Eastern Brown Snake eggs in a front yard in Sydney, Australia, after a toddler tailed a deadly hatchling.

  • Is a common industrial chemical fueling the spread of Parkinson's disease?

    Researchers theorize that a widely used degreasing chemical -- found in the soil near some residential areas -- may be linked to Parkinson's disease.

  • Drought over? Spring outlook finds relief -- and flood risk

    The winter precipitation wiped out exceptional and extreme drought in California for the first time since 2020, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported Thursday in a seasonal, nationwide outlook that came as parts of the state are under water. In neighboring Nevada, flood warnings were in effect and rushing water prompted some evacuations overnight in one of Arizona's tourist towns. It could be more than a year before the extra moisture has an effect on the shoreline at Lake Mead that straddles Arizona and Nevada.

  • Images from space show a 5,000-mile bloom of seaweed threatening the beaches of Florida

    Satellites captured the "Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt," a bloom of brown algae stretching from the coast of West Africa to the Gulf of Mexico.

  • Tropical moisture to drop up to 60 cm of snow on parts of Ontario

    A memorable storm is in the works for folks across parts of northern Ontario, with a dreary rain event on tap for much of southern Ontario.

  • Impressive slug of snow on tap in Ontario as March breakers return home

    Folks returning home from March break could run into nasty road conditions through this weekend as a long-duration storm approaches the province.

  • Tucker Carlson Says We’re Ignoring the Good Parts of Climate Change

    Fox NewsWe should all look on the bright side of global warming, Tucker Carlson argued Thursday night.During a diatribe on the subject—in which he denied the existence of any human influence on the Earth’s rapid warming, contradicting the vast majority of meteorological and atmospheric scientists—America’s most-watched cable news host said that climate change has “upsides to it and downsides to it.”Carlson began his monologue not by highlighting a particular cold stretch of weather to express do

  • Interactive map shows California drought conditions after latest atmospheric river storm

    California’s water storage at the end of February was 96% of the historical average for this time of year.

  • 90-Year-Old Tortoise Fathers Three Hatchlings at Houston Zoo

    Mr Pickles, a 90-year-old radiated tortoise, is the father of three hatchlings following a surprise egg-laying at the Houston Zoo.According to a statement shared with Storyful, a herpetology keeper happened upon radiated tortoise Mrs Pickles, Mr Pickles’ companion, as she was laying eggs at closing time.It is unlikely the eggs would have hatched on their own if the keeper hadn’t been in the right place at the right time, the statement added, as “the soil in Houston isn’t hospitable to the Madagascar native tortoises.”The statement said Mr Pickles is the oldest animal at the Houston Zoo, and the newest father, after the three eggs hatched.Mr and Mrs Pickles have been together since she arrived in 1996, but the pair have only birthed one “little Pickle” previously, in 1997, the zoo said.Footage shared with Storyful shows the new hatchlings, named Dill, Gherkin, and Jalapeno, walking around in an enclosure at the zoo.According to the statement, the baby tortoises will remain behind the scenes until they are big enough to safely join their parents’ enclosure. Credit: Kevin Kendrick/Houston Zoo via Storyful

  • Clarkson’s farm is ‘crown jewel’ of sustainable farming, villagers say

    Local residents aired their views during a planning meeting to consider Jeremy Clarkson’s farm expansion plans.

  • Adelaide Zoo's Tiger Cubs Get Purr-fect Results at Vet Check

    Three young Sumatran tiger cubs from Adelaide Zoo have passed their second health checks with purr-fect results, the zoo said.Footage from Zoos SA shows the cubs being checked over by the zoo’s veterinary team and playing with their mother, Delilah.The cubs, two females and one male, were microchipped, vaccinated, and weighed.Senior keeper of carnivores Arliah Hayward said the cubs were growing well. “We can tell by their paws, they are going to be impressive tigers! They are growing up quickly and are definitely developing their own little personalities," she said.“The little boy loves following Delilah around and playing with her. He is the most vocal of the trio and loves his minced meat," Hayward said. “His sisters are opposites; one is quieter while the other is very independent and confident!”The male cub weighed in at 8.7 kg, while his sisters weighed in at 7.5 kg and 7.6 kg respectively, the zoo said.The cubs are the offspring of Kembali and Delilah, Adelaide Zoo’s two adult Sumatran tigers, and were born on December 21 last year.The animals will be named through a public competition, the zoo said. Credit: Zoos SA via Storyful

  • Floodwaters Swamp West-Central Arizona Amid Weather Warnings

    Floodwaters inundated west-central Arizona as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood warning for the region on Thursday, March 16.Footage posted to the Yavapai County Flood Control District Twitter page shows floodwaters flowing down a street in Cottonwood, Arizona.The NWS said the flooding could cause “deadly travel conditions.” Credit: Yavapai County Flood Control District via Storyful

  • 'The most snow I’ve seen all my life': Snow in Northeast; high winds and power outages in California

    The heavy snow, rain and gale-force winds from two storms that slammed the Northeast and California eased Wednesday but still threatened havoc.

  • Two mild earthquakes rattle northern Alberta, no reports of damage

    PEACE RIVER, Alta. — An area northwest of Edmonton has been rattled by two mild earthquakes and a series of aftershocks. Natural Resources Canada says the first quake hit at 8:46 a.m., and was centred about 30 kilometres outside the hamlet of Reno, Alta. It says it had a magnitude of 4.5, while the second one measured 4.6. The federal agency says a second earthquake hit at 8:59 a.m. and "an aftershock sequence is in progress" southeast of Peace River, Alta. There have been several reports of peo

  • Giant Seaweed Blob Takes Aim At Florida, Mexico Beaches

    Blooms of foul-smelling, health-threatening sargassum have been getting bigger and more damaging.