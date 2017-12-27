No. 5 Xavier rolls into Marquette meeting

MILWAUKEE -- After rolling through its nonconference schedule by winning 12 of its 13 games, No. 5 Xavier kicks off the Big East portion of its 2017-18 slate Wednesday night against Marquette.

Since dropping a 102-86 decision to Arizona State on Nov. 24 in the Las Vegas Invitational, the Musketeers have rattled off seven straight victories, including a 77-67 triumph at Northern Iowa last week.

But the road gets significantly tougher now for coach Chris Mack's squad, especially against a Marquette team that swept Xavier a year ago and features the top two scorers in the league this season in Markus Howard (21.8 points per game) and Andrew Rowsey (20.7).

"They really stretch you," Mack said Tuesday following the team's workout. "They've got a great roster, they have really good experience and they have three of the best shooters in the entire country. So much attention is paid to the two little guys because they do such a phenomenal job of opening things up for their teammates. They're a threat anywhere on the floor. I love the way they push the ball in transition. Sam Hauser is having a special year so we have our work cut out for us."

In the teams' first meeting last season, the Golden Eagles led 21-2 and Howard knocked down a program-record nine 3-pointers, finishing with 34 points in an 83-61 rout.

Two weeks later in Cincinnati, Marquette showed its first go-round was no fluke. The Golden Eagles shot 61 percent from the floor and hit 12 of 21 attempts from distance in a 95-84 victory.

"We weren't very good against them in both games last year," Mack said. "But I think our team recognizes what Marquette brings to the table."

This year's version of the Golden Eagles offers much of the same Xavier saw a year ago. Howard and Rowsey pace an offense that's shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc and 48.4 percent overall.