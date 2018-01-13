No. 5 Wichita State faces struggling Tulsa

Tulsa suffered a blowout loss to Houston on Thursday that left coach Frank Haith disgusted. The Golden Hurricane have a chance to help their coach get that taste out of his mouth Saturday night, when No. 5 Wichita State visits for an American Athletic Conference tilt at Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla.

The Shockers (14-2, 4-0 AAC) have won six in a row and own the nation's longest road winning streak at 10.

Tulsa (10-7, 3-2 AAC) has dropped two straight, including the 104-71 drubbing they suffered at Houston.

"It's as tough a loss as I've been around in my whole career," Haith said on postgame radio, according to the Tulsa World. "I've never been part of a team that gave up 100 points. Our defense was absolutely pathetic, just very bad. I'm very disappointed."

The Golden Hurricane gave up 18 3-pointers, the most ever in an American Athletic Conference game, and looked deflated down the stretch.

"We didn't have any kind of fight or resolve with our team, and as a coaching staff we've got to figure this thing out," Haith added. "We've got to get better."

Wichita State arrives playing some of its best basketball of the season. The Shockers ripped through South Florida and East Carolina, beating the two teams near the bottom of the AAC standings by an average of 31.5 points.

Wichita State had 38 field goals off of 32 assists in Thursday's 95-60 rout of East Carolina.

The Shockers shot 70 percent from the floor and scored 50 points in the paint. Rauno Nurger had 14 points, and standout point guard Landry Shamet finished with 11 points and 11 assists for his first double-double of the season.

The 32 assists were the most ever in coach Gregg Marshall's tenure.

"That's a big-time number," Marshall said after the game. "It means we're very, very unselfish. When you can have 32 assists and 11 turnovers . . . that's pretty special."