No. 5 Texas A&M aims to bounce back at home vs. Florida

Texas A&M didn't expect to slice through the Southeastern Conference unscathed, despite a nearly perfect run through its nonconference season and its highest ranking ever in the AP poll.

The No. 5 Aggies also didn't expect to get blown out.

But that's exactly what happened in the SEC opener, as short-handed Texas A&M was picked apart in a 79-57 loss at Alabama on Saturday. The Aggies definitely had their issues in their second loss this season.

"We've got guys playing out of position," A&M coach Billy Kennedy said. "And we looked like a dysfunctional team and that's because we were."

The Aggies (11-2, 0-1) look to get back on track Tuesday night in their first home contest of the conference season, as Florida visits Reed Arena.

Texas A&M was without its leading scorer, D.J. Hogg (suspended), and guard Admon Gilder (knee) against Alabama. Robert Williams and Duane Wilson suffered injuries against the Crimson Tide.

Hogg won't be back against the Gators. As for the injured players, Kennedy isn't sure when they'll return.

Others will need to step up, he said. Tyler Davis and Williams each scored 14 against Alabama.

The Aggies, however, shot only 2 of 21 from 3-point range (9.5 percent), including misses on their first 10 attempts from long range. Overall, A&M shot a season-low 30 percent from the field (21-of-70).

"We've really got to clean up some things offensively and figure out who's going to be able to play for us and who we can count on, because the wheel comes off in the SEC, the league is so good now it makes it tough," Kennedy said. "We've got to be able to get back home, readjust some things, clean up some things so we can give ourselves a chance to beat a good Florida team on Tuesday."

The Gators (9-4, 1-0) opened SEC play with an 81-74 win over Vanderbilt, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Commodores.