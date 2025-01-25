No. 5 South Carolina hands No. 2 LSU its first loss of the season, 66–56

No. 5 South Carolina extended its home winning streak to 70 games and handed No. 2 LSU its first loss of the season with a 66–56 victory in Columbia on Friday. The game was postponed from Wednesday due to Winter Storm Enzo preventing the Tigers from flying out of Baton Rouge.

Joyce Edwards scored 14 points with Sania Feagin adding 12 to lead a Gamecocks effort that spread the scoring around. Tessa Johnson contributed nine points off the bench, followed by eight from MiLaysia Fulwiley and seven by Chloe Kitts. With the win, South Carolina improves its record to 19–1, with a 7–0 mark in the SEC.

After a furious opening 10 minutes in which both teams were up and down the floor, with LSU taking a 22–21 lead, the second quarter was rough with few shots falling.

LSU missed its final 13 shots of the quarter and scored only eight points, its lowest output for a quarter this season. Yet the Tigers only trailed 33–30, helped by a 29–18 rebounding edge in the first half, including 15 offensive boards.

South Carolina picked up the pace in the third, creating some separation with an 8–0 run midway through the quarter led by Raven Johnson's four points. Despite LSU's overall rebounding edge, the Gamecocks grabbed key offensive rebounds that led to points. Tigers coach Kim Mulkey showed her frustration, looking for someone besides Aneesah Morrow to hit the boards.

The quarter ended with South Carolina extending its lead to 51–41. Between the third and fourth, LSU went nine minutes without a field goal from the floor. Overall, the Tigers shot 28% (18-of-65) from the floor. The Gamecocks' defense was ferocious, compiling 13 steals and 11 blocks.

Morrow led LSU with 15 points and 16 rebounds, followed by 13 from both Flau'Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams. The Tigers dropped to 20–1 on the season, taking its first loss in 28 games going back to last season.

South Carolina next travels to Knoxville for another SEC showdown versus No. 17 Tennessee on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. LSU hosts Texas A&M on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.