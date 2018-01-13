No. 5 Purdue looks to keep rolling vs. Minnesota

Purdue is reveling while Minnesota is unraveling.

The fifth-ranked Boilermakers hope to continue the trend, while the Gophers still believe they can awaken from their recent nightmare and salvage the season with a win when the two teams tangle on Saturday at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

The Boilermakers (16-2, 5-0 Big Ten) passed a difficult road test on Tuesday with a 70-69 win over Michigan. Purdue can equal its best 19-game start in school history (17-2 in 1987-88) with a win.

The Gophers (13-5, 2-3) got off to a good start and were ranked as high as No. 12 until a loss to Miami in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Losses to Nebraska and Arkansas sent things spiraling, culminating with a loss to Northwestern.

Off-the-court, center Reggie Lynch has been in the spotlight after being accused of sexual assault for a third time. Lynch remains on the team even though a university panel found him "responsible" for two incidents in April 2016 and recommended he be tossed off the team.

Coach Richard Pitino has suspended Lynch indefinitely. The senior center has missed the past two games and won't play Saturday. It's uncertain when he will play again, although he can practice with the team.

"As I said before, when a difficult situation like this arises you go to your university officials and you follow the process and the policies," Pitino told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune on Friday. "And I'm very comfortable we did that."

The Minnesota frontcourt will be further depleted as forward Amir Coffey (14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists) also will not play because of a shoulder injury.

And against a team like the Boilermakers, teams need to be at full strength. At least Pitino will have Jordan Murphy and Nate Mason available.

Murphy averages 18.3 points and 12.1 rebounds per game. Mason is scoring at 15.6 point per game clip.