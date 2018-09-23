No. 5 Oklahoma fends off upset-minded methodical Army in OT

No. 5 Oklahoma can breathe easy as it held off upset-minded Army 28-21 in overtime.

Oklahoma simply couldn't get rid of the Black Knights in regulation. It couldn't get them off the field as Army ran 83 plays before the game went to overtime.

When the dust settled and Austin Seibert missed a 33-yard field goal sending the game to extra time, Army had possessed the ball for 44:41 in regulation. Oklahoma held it for 15:19.

Fortunately for the Sooners, they were able to get a touchdown on the first possession of overtime from Kyler Murray to CeeDee Lamb, and the defense was able to force Army into a tough spot.

OU put Army in 3rd and 12 and then 4th and 7 on the first possession of overtime and ultimately got a stop to win the game.

Oklahoma is now 4-0 on the season as Kyler Murray finished 11-of-16 for 165 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 71 yards on seven carries with a TD.