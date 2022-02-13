No. 5 NC State women sharp in 4th qtr, pull away from Duke

  • North Carolina State center Camille Hobby (41) and forward Jakia Brown-Turner (11) struggle for a rebound against Duke forward Jade Williams (25) and guard Celeste Taylor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    1/6

    NC State Duke Basketball

    North Carolina State center Camille Hobby (41) and forward Jakia Brown-Turner (11) struggle for a rebound against Duke forward Jade Williams (25) and guard Celeste Taylor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • North Carolina State guard Kai Crutchfield (3) drives to the basket while Duke guard Elizabeth Balogun (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    2/6

    NC State Duke Basketball

    North Carolina State guard Kai Crutchfield (3) drives to the basket while Duke guard Elizabeth Balogun (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Duke forward Jade Williams (25) dribbles while North Carolina State center Camille Hobby defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    3/6

    NC State Duke Basketball

    Duke forward Jade Williams (25) dribbles while North Carolina State center Camille Hobby defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • North Carolina State guard Raina Perez (2) shoots against Duke guards Vanessa de Jesus (2) and Elizabeth Balogun (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    4/6

    NC State Duke Basketball

    North Carolina State guard Raina Perez (2) shoots against Duke guards Vanessa de Jesus (2) and Elizabeth Balogun (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • North Carolina State forward Jakia Brown-Turner, left, blocks a shot by Duke guard Elizabeth Balogun (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    5/6

    NC State Duke Basketball

    North Carolina State forward Jakia Brown-Turner, left, blocks a shot by Duke guard Elizabeth Balogun (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Duke guard Shayeann Day-Wilson (30) is pressured by North Carolina State guard Kai Crutchfield during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    6/6

    NC State Duke Basketball

    Duke guard Shayeann Day-Wilson (30) is pressured by North Carolina State guard Kai Crutchfield during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
North Carolina State center Camille Hobby (41) and forward Jakia Brown-Turner (11) struggle for a rebound against Duke forward Jade Williams (25) and guard Celeste Taylor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina State guard Kai Crutchfield (3) drives to the basket while Duke guard Elizabeth Balogun (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Duke forward Jade Williams (25) dribbles while North Carolina State center Camille Hobby defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina State guard Raina Perez (2) shoots against Duke guards Vanessa de Jesus (2) and Elizabeth Balogun (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
North Carolina State forward Jakia Brown-Turner, left, blocks a shot by Duke guard Elizabeth Balogun (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Duke guard Shayeann Day-Wilson (30) is pressured by North Carolina State guard Kai Crutchfield during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
AARON BEARD
·3 min read

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jakia Brown-Turner scored 15 of her 19 points after halftime while No. 5 North Carolina State missed only one shot in the fourth quarter to pull away late and beat Duke 77-62 on Sunday.

Brown-Turner made 9 of 11 shots overall and came up with multiple key baskets in the fourth, including a 3-pointer from the right wing with 2:38 left that was part of a game-clinching 13-0 run.

It was part of a lights-out shooting performance over the final period for N.C. State (23-3, 14-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which made 11 of 12 shots in the fourth quarter and finished the game at 57%. That also marked the first time the Wolfpack reached 14-1 in ACC play since the 1984-85 season under late Hall of Famer Kay Yow.

That fourth-quarter flurry changed the the final margin between teams that spent much of the afternoon separated by six or fewer points.

Lexi Gordon scored 13 points for the Blue Devils (15-9, 6-8), who shot 53% in the final quarter themselves but just couldn't keep up once the league-leading Wolfpack got rolling. But Duke shot just 38% for the game, including 3 for 14 in the third quarter when the game remained close.

N.C. State won last month's meeting 84-60 at home, rolling to a 23-point margin before the break. Things were much tougher this time around at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

That included a scary moment late in the third quarter when preseason ACC player of the year Elissa Cunane went down in a heap and hit her head on the court as she and Duke's Onome Akinbode-James tangled for a rebound. Cunane stayed down on the court briefly holding her head before slowly walking to the bench after a play that resulted in a double foul, with Cunane briefly leaving the bench before returning to start the fourth.

Cunane had eight of her 15 points in the final period.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack needed overtime to win at Boston College on Thursday to stay in control of a race to what N.C. State hopes will be its first ACC regular-season title since the 1989-90 season. The win against No. 11 Georgia Tech to start the week came in the last game on the schedule against an AP Top 25 team, though the past two have shown it won't be an easy push to the finish line regardless.

Duke: The good news for the Blue Devils coming into this one is that they're healthier than they've been since Christmas after going 11 straight games missing at least one player or coach to injury, suspension or health protocols, including coach Kara Lawson missing three games. Duke had lost four of six overall but remains positioned for to contend for an NCAA Tournament bid, though it fell short in its effort to follow a win against highly ranked Iowa in December with another big upset.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Wake Forest visits the Wolfpack on Thursday.

Duke: The Blue Devils visit Virginia on Thursday.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • NFL Players gather for greater good at Payton event

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cam Heyward was helping one group of children plant in the garden at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, while Harrison Phillips was lobbing passes to another set of kids. The two defensive linemen were among a group of NFL players who turned out Friday for the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year event, a chance for the league to honor and promote volunteerism. Over a slightly chaotic 90 minutes, players and local children planted, played and stuffed grocery bags with food

  • The NHL teams defying pre-season expectations

    The Nashville Predators refuse to be bad, it's not all doom and gloom in California but the Montreal Canadiens are playing like the worst team in the salary cap era. Which NHL team has defied pre-season expectations?

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Canada's Crawford wins bronze in men's Alpine combined after missing podium twice

    BEIJING — Jack Crawford just kept pushing himself through each subsequent event of the Beijing Olympics until he finally reached a podium. The Toronto native won bronze in men's Alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after missing out on a medal in his first two events of the Games. He was fourth in the men's downhill on Monday — missing the podium by seven hundredths of a second — and then placing sixth in the men's super-G on Tuesday. "I’ve taken on this new mentality of how do I

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Canada's Steven Dubois wins short track Olympic silver medal

    Soaking in the moment, a beaming Steven Dubois wasn't ready to share his feelings on being a first-time Olympic medallist. "If I think about it I feel like I'm going to cry," he told Radio-Canada after reaching the short track podium in his Winter Games debut. "I feel once I get the medal, the little box, everything … I can't wait to celebrate with my teammates." Dubois, the unlikeliest medal threat of Canada's speed skating trio in the men's 1,500 metres, captured silver in a penalty-filled com

  • Canada's Grondin, O'Dine add to Beijing medal haul with bronze in mixed snowboard cross

    Canada's snowboard cross tandem of Éliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine added to Canada's medal haul with a bronze in the mixed snowboard cross event on Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China. It is Canada's eighth bronze medal and 13th total as the Beijing Olympics hit the halfway point. Grondin, of Sainte-Marie, Que., and O'Dine, of Prince George, B.C., finished 23.20 seconds behind Americans Nick Baumgartner and Lindsey Jacobellis who won gold, and Italy's Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli who took the si

  • Deaf musicians part of Super Bowl halftime show for 1st time

    The Super Bowl will include a spectacular halftime show, as usual, with some of the biggest names in hip-hop entertaining the masses while championship-contending teams take a break. And for the first time, two of the performers are deaf. Dr. Dre added deaf stars Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes to Sunday's lineup that also includes Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Wawa and Forbes will use their hands, body and facial expressions to deliver unique renditions of the songs

  • What Thaddeus Young brings to the Raptors

    The Goran Dragic era with the Toronto Raptors has come to an end. The veteran point guard has been traded to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Thaddeaus Young, Drew Eubanks and a 2022 second-rounder. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Over COVID, Meyers Taylor gets Olympic bobsled training runs

    BEIJING (AP) — U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor has, finally, made it to the Olympic track. The worst of her coronavirus scare that started with a positive test on Jan. 29 is behind her — she’s testing negative now, as are her husband and young son — and the three-time Olympic medalist was able to participate in the first official session of women’s monobob training on Thursday. “We’ve seen a lot of people struggle to clear the tests, so I really wasn’t sure what would happen,” Meyers Taylor

  • Olympics Live: Germany’s Geiger wins gold in Nordic combined

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany's Vinzenz Geiger has won a men's Nordic combined gold, rallying from a 1-minute, 26-second deficit to cross the finish line first in a 10K cross-country race after ranking 11th in ski jumping earlier in the day. Joergen Graabak of Norway earned silver Wednesday night and Lukas Greiderer of Austria took bronze. Japan’s Ryota Yamamoto jumped 108 meters (354 feet) and had 133 points in the first part of event, giving him a 38-sec

  • Connor Hellebuyck stars in third shutout of the season as Jets beat Wild 2-0

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Wild 2-0 on Tuesday, halting Minnesota’s six-game win streak and 10-game point run. It was Hellebuyck’s third shutout this season and 27th of his career. Minnesota hadn’t been shut out this season. Mark Scheifele scored a power-play goal and Nate Schmidt contributed an empty-netter. Kyle Connor had a pair of assists. The Jets (19-17-7) were cheered by 7,012 fans after Manitoba COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed Tuesday

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Both sidelined recently by illness, Fish takes 6th, Bloemen 8th in long-track's 10k

    BEIJING — Around the halfway point of the 10,000 metres, Ted-Jan Bloeman passed his coach Bart Schouten and made a slashing gesture with his right hand. He was done. Canada's defending Olympic champion was still in bronze-medal position, but he'd run out of gas. A medal wasn't possible — and he knew it. The 35-year-old from Calgary finished eighth in the event that made him a Canadian hero four years ago in Pyeongchang, done in by a non-COVID illness that sidelined him for the better part of a m

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f