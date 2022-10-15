No. 5 Michigan rushes for 418 yards in dominant 41-17 win over No. 10 Penn State

Sam Cooper
·4 min read

No. 5 Michigan absolutely dominated No. 10 Penn State in the early going on Saturday but found itself with just a two-point lead at halftime.

So what did the Wolverines do in the second half? They continued to dominate.

Michigan completely demolished the Nittany Lions at the line of scrimmage in a resounding 41-17 victory at the Big House. Penn State just had no answers for the combination of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards as the Wolverines compiled a whopping 418 rushing yards on 55 carries. Corum went for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries while Edwards rushed for a career-high 173 yards and two scores on 16 attempts.

Michigan, which improved to 7-0 with the win, outgained Penn State 274 yards to 83 in the first half yet had just a 16-14 lead at the break thanks to some stingy PSU red zone defense, a 62-yard run from PSU quarterback Sean Clifford and a pick-six thrown by Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

At that point, Michigan had already accumulated 168 yards on the ground and Jim Harbaugh stuck with that formula even after PSU took a 17-16 lead on the opening drive of the second half.

The Wolverines responded with a 67-yard Edwards touchdown run that, with a two-point conversion, put Michigan back in front 24-17. And when Penn State stalled on a fourth-down try in Michigan territory on the ensuing drive, it was Corum’s turn to prance through the Nittany Lions’ defense.

This time it was a 61-yard burst that gave the Wolverines a 14-point edge, 31-17, at the 7:23 mark of the third quarter.

That deficit was far too much for Penn State to overcome.

The Michigan defense put the clamps on PSU’s overwhelmed offense that was ill-equipped to play from behind. Clifford finished just 7-of-19 for 120 yards before exiting the game due to an apparent shoulder injury. Drew Allar, PSU’s five-star freshman backup, didn’t fare much better.

On top of that, Penn State’s freshman running back duo of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen couldn’t get anything going. Entering Saturday’s game, Singleton was averaging 7.3 yards per carry with Allen at 5.3 yards per rush. Against Michigan, however, the two were limited to just 35 yards on 12 combined carries.

It was ugly all around for the Nittany Lions, who fell to 5-1 with the loss. And it was a big-time statement victory for Michigan, the defending Big Ten champions. And if it weren’t for a few red zone shortcomings from the Michigan offense in the first half and a somewhat fluky pick-six, the outcome would have been even more lopsided.

The Wolverines had played a very underwhelming schedule to this point in the season and were coming off a sleepy performance last week against Indiana. In this one, Harbaugh’s crew was locked in from the opening kickoff and looked like a team that will be back in College Football Playoff contention.

The Wolverines will now head into a bye week at 7-0 before embarking on the back half of their regular season schedule. The schedule isn’t daunting. Michigan hosts Michigan State and Nebraska with a trip to Rutgers in between.

Things get challenging in the final two weeks. The Wolverines will host a surprising and impressive Illinois team, which is now 6-1 with Saturday’s win over Minnesota. That will precede the big regular season final with Ohio State.

Michigan trounced the Buckeyes last year en route to the Big Ten title. The Buckeyes, currently ranked No. 2, will be out for revenge in that one. And it won’t be surprising at all if both teams are undefeated when that game arrives.

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs against Penn State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs against Penn State in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

