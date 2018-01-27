No. 5 Kansas hosts Texas A&M in nonconference tilt

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Be ready for Kansas opponents to foul Udoka Azubuike late in games if the sophomore center is on the floor.

The strategy was hardly a surprise when Oklahoma used it to pull out a win on Jan. 22, though it marked the first game plan that incorporated the maneuver to such an extent.

Coach Bill Self let his 7-foot postman play through it, but Azubuike missed 7 of 8 free throws and the No. 5 Jayhawks saw their lead in the Big 12 slip to one game.

Kansas (16-4) ventures away from the conference on Saturday and will play host to Texas A&M (13-7) in Allen Fieldhouse as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

When analyzing Azubuike's release from the foul line, Self mentioned "mechanically it's not sound," but the coach resisted making any drastic changes at this point in the season, like incorporating an underhanded approach.

"If you're going to make drastic switches like that, I think it needs to be done over a course of time," Self said. "You can't practice them underhanded and in the game (and then say), 'Well, I'm not quite comfortable, so I'll shoot them back the way I always shot them.'"

An ongoing issue that factors into the decision to leave in Azubuike down the stretch of tight games is the Jayhawks' lack of inside depth. Sophomore forward Mitch Lightfoot is the lone frontline backup Self has much confidence in.

Silvio De Sousa, a 6-9 freshman who enrolled at semester break out of high school, has looked quite raw, logging just 14 minutes in four games.

Depth remains an issue for the Jayhawks at all positions. Their senior captain, point guard Devonte' Graham, averages team-highs in points (17.8) and assists (7.4), but has played all 40 minutes in each of the last three games.

"This week we got him three days off," Self said. "I don't remember ever doing that with anybody. We know he's got to play a lot. I think what we're trying to do is just limit his exposure during practice a little more."