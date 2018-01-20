No. 5 Duke hosts last-place Pittsburgh

Duke has made improvements recently, but the Blue Devils cannot expect a better result against Pittsburgh on Saturday in Durham, N.C., than they had the first time the teams met.

No. 5 Duke (16-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won three games in a row.

"We are only going to get better from here," freshman Marvin Bagley said since the Blue Devils pulled off a riveting comeback victory against Miami earlier in the week. "Every day we're trying to get better as a team and we're growing together."

The Blue Devils' latest winning streak began against Pittsburgh. Duke defeated the Panthers 87-52 less than two weeks ago at Pittsburgh.

In the two games since then, freshman guard Gary Trent Jr. has given the Blue Devils a lift with his shooting. He drilled six 3-point baskets in each of those games.

"My teammates (are) finding me," Trent said. "Coach (Mike Krzyzewski) is drawing up great plays. Everything is coming together for me at the right time and just doing my job, what I'm supposed to do."

The six 3s in a game ties a Duke freshman record that was achieved nine times before Trent did it this season.

With Trent hitting the 30-point mark against Miami, it was the seventh time a Blue Devil hit that plateau this season. No other ACC team has more than two.

Trent said the Blue Devils would like to reduce the number of times they have to make comebacks, though. While they like the fact that they've shown that resiliency in several games this season, it's not the preferred route to winning.

"We continue playing our game, trust what (Krzyzewski) told us and trust each other," Trent said. "(Against Miami), he emphasized playing tough, playing hard and getting rebounds and everything would take care of itself and it did."

Bagley said the ability to refocus has been crucial in several games after stretches when things haven't gone well.