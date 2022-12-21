No. 5: Balenciaga’s Advertising Turmoil

Lily Templeton
·9 min read

In November, Balenciaga and its creative director Demna broke the internet — in the wrong way.

Two separate campaigns for the 2022 holiday season and the Garde-Robe line of wardrobe staples for spring 2023, released respectively on Nov. 16 and 21, sparked a wave of outrage on social media that engulfed the French fashion house, photographers, creatives and even longtime collaborator Kim Kardashian.

More from WWD

The Gift holiday campaign featured children posing alongside a variety of items, including handbags shaped like stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear, first touted by adult models in the brand’s spring 2023 show in Paris in October. The campaign was shot in Paris by Milan-based photographer Gabriele Galimberti, a documentary photographer and frequent National Geographic contributor making his first foray into fashion.

Meanwhile, the campaign for the spring 2023 collection depicted actresses Nicole Kidman and Isabelle Huppert in a business setting. In one photo of a handbag, there is a page in the background from the 2008 Supreme Court ruling “United States v. Williams,” which confirmed the promotion of child pornography as illegal and not protected by freedom of speech.

Shot in New York by photographers Joshua Bright for the portraits and Chris Maggio for the still-life imagery, that campaign involved production company North Six Inc. and set designer Nicolas des Jardins.

Some social media critics and select members of the media mistakenly conflated the two campaigns and stated that the Supreme Court document was featured in the ads with the children.

By Nov. 23, Balenciaga had pulled the controversial holiday campaign from all platforms and apologized for any offense it caused.

Subsequent attempts to clear up the situation, explaining the documents as “unapproved documents” and indicating it had filed a complaint, drew further ire as it was taken as an attempt by the company to shift blame onto external creatives.

The fashion brand was said to be initially seeking $25 million in damages from North Six and des Jardins.

After days of backlash, Balenciaga on Nov. 28 publicly condemned child abuse and took full responsibility for the controversies surrounding the two campaigns, a day after Kardashian said on Nov. 27 that she was “reevaluating” her relationship to the brand, writing that she was “shaken by the disturbing images.”

Demna broke his silence on Dec. 2 in a post on his Instagram account, which counts 373,000 followers, in which he wrote: “I want to personally apologize for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids and I take my responsibility. It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that have nothing to do with them.”

The Georgian designer made no mention of the second campaign that had sparked another firestorm of controversy.

Separately the same day, Balenciaga president and chief executive officer Cédric Charbit reiterated his “sincere apologies for the offense we have caused.”

He sketched out major changes in the brand’s “content organization,” vowed to go on a “listening tour” with child protection groups, and to set aside “a significant fund for grants to organizations so that we can help make a difference in protecting children.”

Charbit said Balenciaga would “learn from our mistakes as an organization” and institute a host of new controls, including an internal image board “responsible for evaluating the nature of our content from concept to final assets, including legal, sustainability and diversity expertise” and the appointment of an external “best-in-class agency to assess and evaluate [its] content organization.”

In addition, he said “we have reorganized our image department to ensure full alignment with our corporate guidelines.”

The company also made an about-face on blaming North Six and des Jardins, which had been receiving support from prominent creatives and industry professionals.

But the damage, it seems, was already done.

In a further indication of the blowback, Balenciaga pulled out of this year’s Fashion Awards ceremony on Dec. 5 in London, with the British Fashion Council confirming that Demna was no longer on the list of nominees.

He had been viewed as a front-runner for Designer of the Year because of his bold, forward-thinking live events, and overall influence on fashion, nominated alongside Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe; Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta; Miuccia Prada, and Pierpaolo Piccioli, who ended up receiving the award.

But what led a brand until then seen as a master of chiseled communication to get caught in such a quagmire?

One crisis communication expert, who asked not to be named, said that Balenciaga had fallen afoul of the social media mob because it failed to consider a broader context that includes internet commentators eager to conjecture, noting that reactions — and the focus of conversations — had differed by geographic regions.

The brand “should have seen this coming,” given a moment in time where “nothing is fun, everything is heavy,” agreed Paloma Castro Martinez de Tejada, a partner at Paris-based brand strategist Darwin Associates.

Erminia Nusswitz, a seasoned consultant in communications, described the Garde-Robe controversy as the result of a “collective mistake” from the brand and those involved in the campaign, one that is difficult to fathom given the amount of time it takes to prepare and the number of people involved in such a project.

The situation is even more surprising given that “Balenciaga has previously [successfully] used its power and visibility with a bit of provocation in service of a message, like Demna calling out people’s inaction on climate change,” she continued.

“Fashion brands are used to manipulating images and fashion has produced provocative imagery. When this provocation is used to denounce [a situation], trigger conversations, or create awareness, it’s interesting but done for its own sake — furthermore on a topic that’s not just sensitive but very grave — there can be no such levity,” Nusswitz said.

As for consequences for Balenciaga’s leadership, industry sources said any changes in a until-then well-oiled operation would lead to instability, an undesirable situation at a time when parent group Kering is already facing uncertainties following Alessandro Michele’s departure from Gucci.

Whether the twinned ad controversies will have any long-term effect on either Balenciaga’s sales or brand equity is still up in the air, with industry observers agreeing that it was too soon to tell what, if any, long-term effects they would have.

With comments closed on the Instagram posts of Balenciaga and Demna, it is difficult to gauge public sentiment, although the social publications on the company’s remedial steps and the Georgian designer’s personal statement have garnered respectively more than 111,000 and 27,000 likes to date.

But the comments garnered by Kidman on the post promoting the office-set spring 2023 campaign to her 8.7 million Instagram followers seem to point to ongoing heavy criticism. A spokesperson for Balenciaga indicated that this campaign had been taken down from the brand’s Instagram account as part of a regular reset of their social platforms.

Another hurdle is Balenciaga’s initial reaction, which was perceived as falling short, especially in its treatment of the creatives involved. Early on, Mark McKenna, a leading intellectual property scholar at the UCLA School of Law, had said it was “hard for [him] to imagine that those marketing materials were released without anyone from Balenciaga involved and signing off. That would be very surprising.”

“Ultimately, when you’re the director, the brand, the company, you have to take responsibility,” reminded Castro Martinez de Tejada.

As for those who were seen on social media destroying their Balenciaga wares, industry sources estimated the phenomenon to be limited and akin to the knee-jerk reaction of Russian influencers who posted videos of them cutting up their Chanel bags as a result of the brand imposing restrictions on Russian passport holders after their country’s attack of Ukraine.

Yet beyond taking down the campaigns and keeping a low profile, there “isn’t much else” the brand could have done at the time, according to Nusswitz, since “the reality is that [any] reply is almost too late and nothing except time” can allay the situation, which is “more a scandal than a deep-rooted crisis.”

Castro Martinez de Tejada also thinks the controversy will pass, leaving “perhaps small echoes” and increased scrutiny in the near future. Right now what Balenciaga can do is “nothing,” except take stock of how the situation occurred and take steps to avoid further crises, she said.

While a proportion of Balenciaga’s audience may not forget this episode soon, if ever, it wouldn’t be the first prominent company to weather a major reputational crisis.

Parallels were made with the case of Dolce & Gabbana — widely condemned for its notorious 2018 fiasco following a tone-deaf campaign in China and ensuing string of insulting messages — but which was recently worn by the entire Kardashian clan, or the 2019 blackface row that saw Gucci remove a black sweater featuring a cutout mouth with large red lips but saw its sales continue to climb.

Across the board observers expect Balenciaga to bounce back, especially given the varying levels of familiarity with Demna’s proclivity for provocation and subversion among the brand’s consumers, its fan base and the public at large.

The real question is “how to come out of this crisis and start communicating again, exposing the brand again,” whether it’s through product launches, new collaborations or around the next runway show, said Nusswitz.

According to her, the brand could go down one of two paths: either address the issues frontally or letting more time pass before easing back in with “much less provocative” campaigns.

A spokesperson for Balenciaga indicated that the brand would be showing its next collection during the fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week in March.

The lesson here is that “brands are almost a form of media,” according to Nusswitz, and that having an audience as large as Balenciaga’s 14.3 million followers on Instagram means “you can’t do and say what you feel anymore; you have to take that responsibility on board.”

Calling luxury “Europe’s Silicon Valley,” in particular the performance of France’s CAC40 index tied to the health of its luxury groups, “a fashion brand, especially one of that stature, is in the same league as a pharmaceutical company, agri-food giants or oil and gas heavyweights. Its movements have effects at the macroeconomic scale,” Castro Martinez de Tejada said.

As such, the onus is on brands to “give the keys to interpreting [its statements] because these can no longer be left open to individual interpretation given the business and social ramifications they may have,” she continued. “This [controversy] should be a wake-up call for creatives about the potential impact of any creative decision.”

Best of WWD

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Canada concludes Calgary's speedskating World Cup with mass start medal haul

    CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin returned to the podium in her signature race, while Connor Howe and Hayden Mayeur took advantage of chaos on the final day of a speedskating World Cup in Calgary. The Canadians produced three mass start medals Sunday. Ottawa's Blondin was second among women and Howe of Canmore, Alta., and Toronto's Mayeur were second and third respectively in the men's race. Blondin crossed the line behind Irene Schouten of the Netherlands, which mirrored the result of the women's mass s

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Gustafsson hat trick helps Capitals beat Samsonov, Leafs 5-2

    WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin called for fans to throw hats on to the ice to celebrate a three-goal performance not from him but rather one of his least likely teammates to pull that off. While Ovechkin will have to wait for his next milestone, Erik Gustafsson recorded his first career hat trick to help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night. All eyes were on Ovechkin at 800 goals, one back of tying Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, until the focus shif

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Raptors shredded by Warriors in another lacklustre defensive effort

    The Raptors had no answer for Jordan Poole and the Warriors Sunday night.

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Cardinals QB Colt McCoy leaves Broncos game with concussion

    DENVER (AP) — Arizona quarterback Colt McCoy left the game early in the third quarter with a concussion after taking a hit while diving for a first down Sunday against Denver. McCoy stayed down for a moment as trainers checked on him and players for both teams gathered around the veteran QB. The cart was brought out to take McCoy off the field, but McCoy got up and walked toward the locker room on his own. McCoy was stepping in for Kyler Murray, who was lost for the season last week when he tore

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott's bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime Sunday. Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott's low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab and went untouched the other way to end Jacksonville's 20-game skid against NFC teams. It's an NFL record. Prescott sat on the field as the Jaguars celebrated one of their more improbable wins in fr

  • Bucks beat Jazz without stars Antetokounmpo, Middleton

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bobby Portis had 22 points and 14 rebounds starting in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks also played without Khris Middleton in a 123-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo sat out because of soreness in his left knee, the fifth game he has missed this season. Middleton has soreness in his right knee. Portis was 9 of 16 from the field and made two 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday added 21 points and eight assists and center Brook Lopez had 18

  • Canada's Elizabeth Hosking wins silver in snowboard halfpipe at FIS World Cup

    Longueil Que., native Elizabeth Hosking won her first FIS snowboard World Cup medal in Copper Mountain, Colo., on Friday. The 21-year-old tallied a top score of 88.75 in her first run — good enough for silver in the halfpipe event. Spain's Queralt Castellet won gold with a leading score of 89.75, while Ono Mitsuki of Japan took the bronze with an 85.00. WATCH | Elizabeth Hosking's silver medal winning run: No Canadians competed on the men's side, but Australia's James Scotty claimed top spot on

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D