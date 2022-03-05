No. 5 Auburn tops South Carolina 82-71 to win SEC outright

  • Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    1/9

    No. 5 Auburn tops South Carolina 82-71 to win SEC outright

    Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Auburn players celebrates winning the Southeastern Conference regular season championship after an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    2/9

    No. 5 Auburn tops South Carolina 82-71 to win SEC outright

    Auburn players celebrates winning the Southeastern Conference regular season championship after an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) goes to the basket pas South Carolina forward Keyshawn Bryant (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    3/9

    No. 5 Auburn tops South Carolina 82-71 to win SEC outright

    Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) goes to the basket pas South Carolina forward Keyshawn Bryant (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • South Carolina head coach Frank Martin reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    4/9

    No. 5 Auburn tops South Carolina 82-71 to win SEC outright

    South Carolina head coach Frank Martin reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) dribbles around Auburn guard Zep Jasper (12) as he goes to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    5/9

    No. 5 Auburn tops South Carolina 82-71 to win SEC outright

    South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) dribbles around Auburn guard Zep Jasper (12) as he goes to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • South Carolina head coach Frank Martin reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    6/9

    No. 5 Auburn tops South Carolina 82-71 to win SEC outright

    South Carolina head coach Frank Martin reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • South Carolina forward Keyshawn Bryant (24) shoots over Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    7/9

    No. 5 Auburn tops South Carolina 82-71 to win SEC outright

    South Carolina forward Keyshawn Bryant (24) shoots over Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • South Carolina guard Devin Carter (23) shoots a shot around Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    8/9

    No. 5 Auburn tops South Carolina 82-71 to win SEC outright

    South Carolina guard Devin Carter (23) shoots a shot around Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) reacts after a score against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    9/9

    No. 5 Auburn tops South Carolina 82-71 to win SEC outright

    Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) reacts after a score against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl signals to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn players celebrates winning the Southeastern Conference regular season championship after an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) goes to the basket pas South Carolina forward Keyshawn Bryant (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
South Carolina head coach Frank Martin reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard (5) dribbles around Auburn guard Zep Jasper (12) as he goes to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
South Carolina head coach Frank Martin reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Auburn, Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
South Carolina forward Keyshawn Bryant (24) shoots over Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
South Carolina guard Devin Carter (23) shoots a shot around Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) reacts after a score against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jabari Smith
    American basketball player
  • Bruce Pearl
    Bruce Pearl
    American college basketball coach

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) The Auburn Tigers got to celebrate a solo Southeastern Conference title with a flood of orange and blue confetti and no thoughts of tiebreakers.

A team led by newcomers is hoping for more March celebrations.

Freshman Jabari Smith scored 21 points, transfer K.D. Johnson had 18 and No. 5 Auburn won the championship outright with an 82-71 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

The Tigers (27-4, 15-3 SEC) secured the No. 1 seed for next week's league tournament in Tampa, Florida, after entering the day one game up on No. 7 Kentucky, No. 13 Tennessee and No. 14 Arkansas.

No tiebreakers needed, though the Gamecocks (18-12, 9-9) did rally after trailing by 19 early in the second half

''To be 15-3 in this league says they came to play every night,'' Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. ''They really did. Now that is virtually impossible to do when you're dealing with 18-, 19-, 20-year-old kids. Our kids came in to play every single night. They took no team for granted.''

Auburn players and coaches celebrated on the court amid a flurry of confetti before taking turns cutting down the net in lengthy postgame festivities. The team held at least a share of the SEC lead all season.

Smith made 3 of 3 3-pointers and is 21 of 37 over the last six games. The highest rated recruit in program history and potential NBA lottery pick is averaging 25 points during that span.

''That's why I came here, was to win,'' Smith said. ''I felt like this school was going to put me in the best position to win a national championship, win the SEC, win all these accolades that we're trying to get.

''I'm not surprised at all that we won it. It feels good. I just want to keep it going.''

Kessler scored 11 and Wendell Green 10 for the Tigers. Kessler played his second straight game with a brace on his left shoulder from an injury sustained last weekend against Tennessee.

''I don't think he's bothered by the injury,'' Pearl said. ''I think he's bothered by the fact that he can dominate and when he doesn't, he's hard on himself.''

All four top scorers are in their first season with the Tigers, along with starting point guard Zep Jasper.

Jermaine Couisnard led South Carolina with 22 points, including 16 in the second half. James Reese V scored 18 and Erik Stevenson added 13 points and eight rebounds.

It's the Tigers' fourth regular season SEC title, joining Pearl's 2018 team and the 1960 and 1999 teams.

Auburn would have been the No. 2 seed in Tampa with a loss because of head-to-head records among the four teams still in contention entering Saturday.

The Tigers closed the first half on a 24-9 tear to take a 48-31 lead into halftime. Smith scored all 15 of his first-half points in the final 11 minutes after South Carolina pulled to within two.

Auburn pushed the lead to 19 coming out of the locker room, but South Carolina cut it to 78-71 with 1:16 left on Couisnard's second straight layup.

The Tigers made 4 of 6 free throws from there.

The Gamecocks still enter the postseason having won five of their last seven.

''We've played really good basketball down the stretch,'' Martin said. ''We just came into the building that probably has the best home-court environment in the SEC right now, not from size but from energy. And we went nose to nose with them.''

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina came out sloppy with five turnovers in the first four minutes, including a couple of errant passes. The Gameocks took six minutes to make their first field goal and turned it over 16 times.

Auburn won its program-record 15th SEC game and finished undefeated at home (15-0) for the first time since 1998-99.

NEW NAME

Auburn Arena officially is now Neville Arena. The name change followed the single largest gift to Auburn's athletics program from Bill and Connie Neville. The couple were recognized on court during the first time out.

UP NEXT

Both teams head to Tampa for the SEC Tournament, where Auburn opens on Friday.

--

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game